Will Kim Soo Hyun face 180 billion KRW penalty if Knock Off gets canceled? Industry insiders weigh in amid Kim Sae Ron controversy

Kim Soo Hyun’s ongoing controversy over his alleged past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor is now having serious repercussions on his career, with industry insiders warning that he could face immense financial losses. The scandal has not only damaged his public image but also placed his high-budget drama Knock Off in jeopardy.

On March 27, reports surfaced that Disney+ has indefinitely postponed the release of Knock Off, which stars Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah in lead roles. The first season was originally set to premiere within the next month, while the second season was nearing the final stages of production. However, due to the growing controversy surrounding the actor, all production schedules have been put on hold.

Industry sources speculate that if the Knock Off project is permanently shelved, Disney+ could take legal action against Kim Soo Hyun for breach of contract. The production budget for the drama is estimated to exceed 60 billion KRW (approximately 41.6 million USD), with a significant portion, between 10% and 20%, reportedly allocated to Kim Soo Hyun’s acting fees alone.

Although the precise details of Kim Soo Hyun’s contractual penalty remain undisclosed, it is widely known that standard entertainment contracts often include strict clauses regarding an actor’s conduct. These provisions typically state that if an actor becomes embroiled in public controversy due to legal infractions or behavior deemed socially unacceptable, they may be required to compensate the production company with a penalty amounting to two to three times their original appearance fee.

Given the high stakes surrounding Knock-Off, which boasts a substantial production budget, the potential financial repercussions for Kim Soo Hyun could be severe. In the worst-case scenario, where the drama is scrapped entirely, simple calculations suggest that the actor might be held liable for damages ranging anywhere from 18 billion KRW to 180 billion KRW (approximately 12.3 million USD to 123 million USD).

Following the reports, netizens have flooded social media with divided opinions, with many expressing outrage at Kim Soo Hyun. Some are demanding that he take full responsibility for any financial losses incurred due to the project’s uncertain fate. Several online communities have also begun speculating about the long-term impact this controversy could have on his career. Some argue that even if he avoids legal action from Disney+, the damage to his reputation may result in brands and production companies distancing themselves from him.

Despite the growing tension, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has yet to issue an official response regarding the potential lawsuit or the fate of Knock Off. The agency has been struggling to control the fallout from the controversy, with many of Kim Soo Hyun’s scheduled appearances and promotions already being affected.

Apart from Knock Off, the actor’s involvement in variety shows like Good Day has also been significantly impacted. The production team previously announced that they would minimize and edit out his screen time in upcoming episodes due to the controversy.

With his professional future hanging in the balance, industry insiders believe that Kim Soo Hyun may struggle to regain public trust, even if the legal battle is avoided. If Knock Off is officially canceled, it could mark one of the most major financial losses in his career. As the scandal continues to dominate headlines, all eyes are on how Kim Soo Hyun and his agency will respond. Whether he will fight the allegations head-on or remain silent as his career crumbles remains to be seen.