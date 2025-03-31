Sulli's explicit scenes in Kim Soo Hyun's movie Real were added after his cousin was named replacement director: Report

The late Sulli's brother made explosive allegations against Kim Soo Hyun, accusing him of contributing to the intense online backlash that the actress faced due to the movie Real. He also called out the production team, for adding the explicit scenes of the movie, involving the actress later, without discussing with her. Recently, a former staff member presented his views regarding the same and also claimed that director switch played a big part in it, as reported by K-media outlet Instiz.

A netizen posted a write-up on the online discussion portal, claiming that a former staff member made big revelations regarding the explicit scenes. As per them, the cast member in question "joined the production team as a scripter". The original poster titled the article as What the staff members saw before the director switch and the movie afterward was totally different. In it, they mentioned that initially "There were originally no bed scenes" and "the movie wasn’t at the level to be criticized as a bad movie".

As per them, not just Sulli's n*ked scene, but the "special appearances of the two female celebrities" were also not part of the script. Though the names of the celebrities weren't revealed, they might have been IU and Bae Suzy. Kim Soo Hyun revealed in a 2017 interview that he randomly asked the duo if they would be interested in cameos in Real and after they said yes, it was included in the script. The original poster claimed the movie's script to be largely changed for the worse following the switching of director from Lee Jung Sub to Kim Soo Hyun's cousin Lee Sa Rang.

Advertisement

"After Lee Sa Rang, who knows nothing about film, took over", he allegedly "re-arranged it." As per the post-writer, the staff "didn’t work for the movie, but I heard from acquaintances that Lee Jung Sub did film parts of the movie", before being replaced by Kim Soo Hyun's brother. As per previous reports, Lee Jung Sub, who filmed most parts of the movie, was removed from the project, due to his difference in opinion in the creative process of the film with the production team.