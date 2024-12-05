Super Junior's Kyuhyun and Chuu likely in talks to join survival game Devil's Plan 2 slated for late 2025; REPORT

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and solo artist Chuu are rumored to join the highly anticipated second season of the survival game series Devil’s Plan 2, slated for release in late 2025. According to media reports on December 5, both stars are reportedly in discussions to appear in the upcoming season, which promises even more thrilling challenges and mind-bending games than its predecessor.

Devil’s Plan, produced by Jung Jong Yeon, the mastermind behind hit South Korean survival shows like The Genius, Society Game, and The Great Escape, took the world by storm in December 2023. The first season’s intricate brain games and intense competition captivated global viewers, showcasing the mental prowess of its contestants.

Notable participants included SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and actor Ha Suk Jin, who played crucial roles in the gripping challenges.

For the upcoming season scheduled to air sometime in the third quarter of 2025, a total of 14 contestants will battle their wits and intellect over a period of 7 days in a set that is reported to be nearly twice the size of the one used for season 1. The survival format will test the contestants' strategic thinking, alliances, and abilities to outwit their opponents, all under high-pressure conditions.

Kyuhyun, renowned as a member of Super Junior and for his solo music career, has always impressed fans with his sharp wit and humor, making him a strong potential contender for the show. His recent musical comeback with his album Colors has only elevated his popularity, creating even more anticipation for his possible participation in the series.

Chuu, a former member of the girl group Loona, has also been enjoying success as a solo artist and actress, with her recent role in the drama My Girlfriend is a Real Man. Her engaging and playful persona has made her a favorite among fans, and her inclusion in Devil’s Plan 2 would surely add a unique dynamic to the competition.

Despite the reports, Netflix Korea has yet to confirm Kyuhyun and Chuu's involvement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official announcements. With a star-studded lineup in the works, Devil’s Plan 2 promises to be an exhilarating watch when it premieres in 2025.

