Ok Taecyeon and girlfriend’s Paris 'proposal' leak: Photography studio claims not knowing he was celeb; apologizes

The photography studio behind the controversial photos of 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon and his girlfriend in Paris has issued an official apology following widespread backlash and speculation surrounding the images.

On February 6, the overseas studio shared a statement on its official social media account, addressing the public attention surrounding the photos taken in April 2024. The statement clarified that the studio did not initially recognize Ok Taecyeon and his girlfriend when the photos were taken. The couple had booked a regular photography session, just like any other pair, and had not made any special requests to keep their identities or relationship private. The studio stressed that there was no intention to disclose their relationship or make the photos public.

The statement continued with an explanation, saying, “We only found out today that the people involved were Korean celebrities. They booked a session with us like any ordinary couple. They never made any special requests asking us not to post the photos”. The studio expressed regret over the incident, stating that they had uploaded the photos simply as part of their usual practice, sharing images from their sessions on social media platforms.

Upon realizing the situation and the impact it had on Ok Taecyeon and his girlfriend’s privacy, the studio took immediate action. They removed the photos from their social media channels as soon as they became aware of the situation, but by that time, the images had already circulated widely across the internet.

The photography studio also personally apologized to Ok Taecyeon and his girlfriend, acknowledging the harm caused. They assured fans that the exposure of the couple’s relationship was never intentional and that they deeply regretted the incident. They closed their statement with a public apology to Ok Taecyeon, stating, “We have apologized to Ok Taecyeon and his girlfriend for this incident. We would also like to take this opportunity to issue a public apology. Once again, we would like to state that we had no intention of revealing the girlfriend's face”.

The photos, which featured the couple in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, sparked rumors about the possibility of an engagement between Ok Taecyeon and his girlfriend. However, a representative from Taecyeon’s agency, 51K, quickly denied the rumors. The statement from the agency read, “There are currently no plans for marriage. The artist is concerned that the fans were hurt by this incident”.

In the midst of the controversy, Ok Taecyeon is preparing for his upcoming fan meeting, Sweety Okcat’s Happy Valentine’s Day, set to take place at Ilchi Art Hall on February 15-16. This event will be an opportunity for Taecyeon to interact with his fans.