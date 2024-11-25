THE BOYZ to release special single on December 2 following TRIGGER comeback before transitioning to new agency; Details

On November 25, IST Entertainment confirmed exciting news for fans of THE BOYZ, that the group will be releasing a special single on December 2, just over a month after their ninth mini album TRIGGER dropped on October 28. This marks a significant moment for the group, as the single will be their final release under IST Entertainment before they officially part ways with the agency in mid-December.

The upcoming release follows the success of TRIGGER, which showed THE BOYZ's impressive growth and musical versatility. With TRIGGER earning praise for its catchy tracks and dynamic performances, the special single is expected to further demonstrate the group's evolving sound and talent. Fans are eagerly anticipating the final chapter under IST Entertainment, marking a bittersweet farewell before THE BOYZ begins an exciting new journey.

Earlier in November it was confirmed that in a major shift for the group, all 11 members, Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric had decided to transition from IST Entertainment to ONE HUNDRED for their exclusive management. ONE HUNDRED is a new entertainment agency co-founded by renowned artist MC Mong and p_Arc Group chairwoman Cha Ga Won. The agency also includes affiliations with Big Planet Made, which represents stars like Lee Seung Gi and SHINee’s Taemin, as well as INB100, home to EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin.

This move of THE BOYZ’ to ONE HUNDRED has generated excitement both within the K-pop industry insiders and among fans, with the agency expressing its commitment to supporting the group in both collective activities and individual projects. ONE HUNDRED praised THE BOYZ’s strong unity, which played a key role in the group's decision to transition together.

Now, starting mid-December, THE BOYZ will begin their new chapter under ONE HUNDRED, with many fans eager to see how the fresh partnership will shape their future endeavors. The special single on December 2 is sure to leave a lasting impact as THE BOYZ bid farewell to IST Entertainment and embrace the next phase of their career.

