THE BOYZ's Juyeon reacts to dating and smoking controversies for first time: 'Many things aren't true...'

On June 12, THE BOYZ member Juyeon addressed the string of controversies he was embroiled in lately. They included drinking, smoking, and dating rumors with two actresses. Juyeon issued an apology to fans for the scandal, acknowledging the distress it must have caused, as reported by K-media outlet Xports News. He admitted that while some allegations were false, he should take responsibility and be more careful in the future.

Juyeon wrote apology note for dating and smoking scandal

Juyeon took to his messaging subscription app and asked for forgiveness from THE B (THE BOYZ's fandom) regarding not addressing his controversies sooner. He mentioned the reason for taking time to apologize was his thoughts on "how to ease your (fans') worries and upset feelings" with his words. "I think that time may have made things even harder for you, and I'm truly sorry for that," the K-pop idol wrote.

Juyeon claimed some allegations regarding him were false

Juyeon claimed that some accusations against him were unfounded, yet accepted his carelessness in letting the matters turn out that way, and vowed to be more mindful in the future. "Even though there are many things that aren't true, I deeply feel that the responsibility for this situation ultimately lies with me," he said.

Although he didn't specify which particular allegations were false, according to his and actress Shin Shi Ah's agencies, the rumors of the two dating were baseless.

The BOYZ member also promised "not to repeat the same mistake again" because "this experience has made me think a lot." He probably meant that he reflected on his actions and how he should act to protect his idol image and keep his devoted fans from getting disappointed in him. "I had gotten too used to the love and support from THE B, and I think I briefly forgot how much trust and high expectations I've received," the artist stated.

He concluded the long note by saying, "I will act with more care and appreciation" in the future.

