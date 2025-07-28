19 Korean films submitted for Oscars: Hyun Bin’s Harbin, Lee Byung Hun-Son Ye Jin’s No Other Choice and more

The 98th Academy Awards are all set to consider a wide range of Korean films following the success of Parasite and Minari, which made their mark globally. The Korean Film Council has announced the list of 19 films that are being submitted for the Oscars International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards happening in 2026.

These include the currently playing Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop starrer Omniscient Reader: The Prophet at the top. Here are the other films that are up for consideration.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet The Old Woman With The Knife Spring Night About Family The Killers The Ugly Yadang: The Snitch Love in the Big City Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning Mimang Secret: Untold Melody Harbin When This Summer is Over A Normal Family Somebody My Daughter Is a Zombie No Other Choice Hi-Five Dark Nuns

Korean films at the Oscars

In 2019, Parasite made history at the Oscars by becoming the first South Korean film to win the prestigious Best Picture award. It also won Best International Feature Film, Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, and Best Original Screenplay. This was followed by Minari, which also received praise from critics, being up for the Best Picture prize, losing it to Nomadland. However, it did earn first Youn Yuh Jung her first Best Supporting Actress win for the portrayal of Soon Ja.

Other film nominations include for Best Original Song prize for the films Her and Past Lives. Animation nominations were given to Opera, Adam and Dog, Birthday Boy, Elemental, and Kung Fu Panda 2. Documentary nods include In the Absence, Who Killed Vincent Chin?, and Hale County This Morning, This Evening.

There are a lot of expectations from the Korean film industry, which has been receiving a lot of attention thanks to the growth of K-culture across the globe.

