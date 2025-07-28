Did Michelle Yeoh just confirm BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Frédéric Arnault are dating? Crazy Rich Asians star drops MAJOR hint

Rumors about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Frédéric Arnault’s dating life have been rampant for a couple of years now. The two were first spotted hanging out when the LVMH heir snapped a photo backstage at the girl group’s concert after attending the BORN PINK World Tour back in 2022. Since then, they have been hanging out together, going to parties and events with each other, and meeting their families, but have not confirmed the relationship rumors officially. However, the wait seems to be over as actress Michelle Yeoh has not just slightly hinted at, but dropped a major nod at the couple’s dating status.

Lisa finds a way into Frédéric Arnault’s life even when she’s not physically present

In an update shared on her Instagram recently, Michelle Yeoh has recounted her time while in Paris recently, meeting Diego Della Valle, who was awarded a French cultural distinction, being named Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. One of the photos in the carousel included a picture taken with Frédéric Arnault. Smiling at the camera happily, the two seemed to have had a deep conversation at the event, which was made evident with her caption. It congratulated her ‘friend’ for the achievement, and then came the eyebrow-raising nod to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who is known to have not been at the event.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor said, “hope to meet u soon Lisa”, hinting at their possible talks about the Thai rapper from the K-pop girl group. Frédéric Arnault, mentioning the singer even during her absence from the event, indeed hints at their constant presence around each other. It can also be assumed that the Tag Heur CEO sang praises of his rumored lady love. And while the two have never officially admitted to each other as girlfriend and boyfriend publicly, the signs are definitely there.

