The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 28 Episode: Finn Questions Liam’s Surgery as Brooke and Taylor Battle for Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful episode on Monday, July 28, brought tension, unexpected discoveries, and emotional moments ahead of the Italy trip. Finn started piecing things together about Liam’s surgery, while Taylor and Brooke prepared to win Ridge’s attention overseas.

Finn grows suspicious after examining Liam’s surgery

At the Spencer mansion, Liam was surprised to learn that Bill had paid USD 1 million for his surgery, even though there were no guarantees. Bill got emotional and asked Liam for forgiveness, leading to a heartfelt hug between father and son.

Soon after, Finn arrived to check in on Liam’s recovery. When Liam allowed Finn to examine the incisions under his bandages, Finn was caught off guard. The cuts were far smaller than expected for such a complex procedure. Liam also mentioned that Grace was supposed to check on him, and just as he said that, Grace listened secretly from nearby, looking worried.

Finn’s reaction hinted that something didn’t add up, and he quietly muttered about Liam’s unbelievable recovery. Grace, watching from the shadows, appeared nervous about Finn discovering the truth.

Steffy and Finn share goodbyes before her trip

At the cliff house, Steffy spent time with Finn before leaving town with the kids. The two shared kisses and some final conversations. Finn opened up about his concerns surrounding Liam’s medical procedure and Grace’s involvement.

Although Steffy trusted that Finn would figure everything out, she acknowledged the strange details about the situation. She also predicted drama during the upcoming Italy trip but believed Ridge would stay loyal to Taylor.

Taylor and Brooke clash over Ridge again

At Forrester Creations, Taylor expressed frustration over Brooke packing her “Brooke’s Bedroom” outfits for the trip. She warned Brooke not to use the trip to seduce Ridge. After Taylor left, Nick joined Brooke, and the two shared a kiss, just as Eric walked in. Eric later warned Nick to stay away from the trip to Naples, but Nick had his own plans and looked forward to spending more time with Brooke.

Meanwhile, Taylor planted a kiss on Ridge, trying to mark her territory before the trip. Ridge was confused, but Taylor brushed it off as a farewell kiss.

As Brooke, Eric, and Ridge prepared to leave for Italy, Brooke watched Ridge kiss Taylor goodbye. It set the stage for potential romantic twists in Italy.

