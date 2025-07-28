Fantastic Four Box Office: Marvel's superhero movie records big drop on first Monday, collects just Rs 2 crore

The Fantastic Four: First Steps starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, has bombed at the box office on its first Monday. The movie couldn't hold its grounds and recorded a massive drop of 60% over its opening day.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps collects Rs 1.75 crore 2 crore on Day 4, cume nears Rs 20 crore mark

Bankrolled by Marvel Studios, the superhero flick opened with Rs 5.25 crore net in India. It further showed some legs and collected Rs 6.50 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, bringing its three-day weekend cume to Rs 18.25 crore net in India.

As per estimates, the movie dropped heavily on the first Monday and collected in the range of Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2 crore net. The total cume of The Fantastic Four: First Steps now stands at Rs 20 crore net at the Indian box office.

Going by the current trends, the Pedro Pascal movie will not be able to sail through a successful theatrical run. The movie is heading towards an unfortunate fate. It majorly got affected by the blockbuster success of Saiyaara. Another reason behind its below-par performance can be absence of any key MCU actor, who has any brand value or fan base in India.

Day-wise box office collections of Fantastic Four in India -

Day The Fantastic Four 1 Rs 5.25 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 1.75 - 2 crore Total Rs 20.25 crore (est.)

The Fantastic Four in theaters

The Fantastic Four: First Steps plays in theaters now. Tickets for the same can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

