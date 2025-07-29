Nysa Devgan stuns in saree at her graduation ceremony in Switzerland, Kajol calls her an 'adult' as Ajay Devgn beams with pride- WATCH

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are beaming with pride as their elder daughter, Nysa Devgan, completed her graduation. Recently, a video from her graduation ceremony went viral on the internet, and we could hear the actress cheer for her lovely daughter at the top of her voice. Netizens even believed that Kajol gave peak Anjali goals from her movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. And now, the Maa star herself dropped a video ft. her husband and son, who also attended the ceremony.

Nysa Devgan’s graduation ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a video with several pictures that seemed to have been taken before the graduation ceremony. The video begins with a gorgeous view from their balcony overlooking the beach. Then came a picture of Nysa’s college name, which congratulated all the students. A picture of the entire Devgn family, along with Kajol, Ajay, their son Yug and Nysa, who looked lovely in a saree.

Nysa stuck a pose with her dad and brother, making it an adorable snap. In the next photo, she posed with her mother, who looked breathtakingly beautiful in a saree too. Sharing the same, she captioned the video as, “Such a special occasion .. so proud … and wholly emotional..”

Viral video from Nysa Devgan's graduation

A viral video from Nysa’s graduation event has reminded fans of Anjali from Karan Johar’s masterpiece Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. Netizens couldn't help but admire Kajol for not shying away from being herself. Nysa was studying a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Hospitality, which specialises in Luxury Brand Strategy.

The 22-year-old graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. In the video, we can see the star kid walking towards the stage to receive her degree when her name was announced. Ajay Devgn’s daughter looked radiant as she looked towards the camera. She walked ahead as her professor handed over her degree. It was at that very moment that we could hear the Dilwale actress shouting ‘Go Baby’. One of the fan pages shared the video and wrote, “Happy graduation #Nysa. Your mom is so proud of you.”

