Is BTS’ V collaborating with DJ Peggy Gou for his next solo release? Here’s why fans think so

Kim Taehyung is hopping around South Korea, and here’s what he may be up to! Speculations are rife about BTS member V’s upcoming solo career plans. After departing for Los Angeles from his week-long stay during Paris Fashion Week for the CELINE show, he hung around with his teammates to work on BTS’ upcoming album. Now that he’s back for a seemingly quick stay, V has been rumored to be working on some new music alongside new friend and famed DJ Peggy Gou.

V makes it to South Korea: Is it for new solo music?

According to sightings on July 28, BTS' V was hanging around his old military base and was seen attending his SDT junior’s military discharge. Photos of him from the event were shared online on communities and quickly reached the singer himself, who was shocked about how fast the news spread. Amid other updates from his time out and about in his homeland, photos of the singer with kids seemingly from his hometown have made rounds on the internet. The exact dates of when they were shot are yet unknown.

Among other updates, V was seemingly also spotted hanging out with Peggy Gou, raising questions about a possible collaboration between them. With multiple hits under her belt, the South Korean DJ could very well be prepping for something with the BTS member. The two were previously spotted together in June, grabbing dinner with acquaintances including famed director Park Chan Wook and pianist Cho Seong Jin. It is not known how their first meeting came to be. Keen-eyed fans also seemingly spotted him at the studio with her, judging from one of her Instagram stories. His presence has not been confirmed, however.

Following his enlistment in the military, V has been dropping unexpected releases, including international collaborations. It’s been almost a couple of months since his discharge, so the talk of him taking on another new solo project has already begun.

