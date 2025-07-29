Top 8 Faheem Abdullah songs that deserve a spot on your playlist: From Saiyaara to Sajde

Faheem Abdullah, a talented singer-songwriter from Srinagar, has captivated audiences with his soulful music, particularly the hit love anthem Saiyaara. His work, which blends Dream Pop, Funk, R&B Soul, Sufi Rock, and Ghazal is deeply influenced by Kashmiri music and literature.

If you are a fan of his voice, here are the best 8 Faheem Abdullah songs that you can listen to.

Advertisement

1. Saiyaara

Saiyaara is the latest hit composition by Faheem Abdullah. Featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic musical is from the film of the same name. The 2025 track has boosted the singer's popularity in pop culture.

2. Sajde

Sajde is a part of his album called Lost; Found, which shows the internal fight of a man with his emotions. The track is jointly composed by Faheem and Huzaif Nazar.

3. Ishq

This is widely considered his breakthrough hit from Lost; Found. It's a charming pop track that showcases his versatility as a musician. It became viral on social media in 2004.

4. Ehsaas

Ehsaas is considered among Faheem Abdullah's top tracks from his career. Featuring Muzammil Ibrahim, it is appreciated for its heartfelt lyrics and melody.

5. Jhelum

Jhelum is Faheem’s debut song, which was released in 2020. It is a captivating track that takes listeners on a melodic journey.

6. Ae Yaad

Ae Yaad is a beautiful tribute to the memories that we hold dear and the emotions that they evoke. It has a haunting melody and soulful lyrics. This track is sung, composed, and penned by the singer himself.

Advertisement

7. Khwab

Khwab takes you on the journey of love where feelings are not reciprocated. The song expresses the feelings one goes through, and it reminds us of the days gone by. It was released in 2004.

8. Aag

Aag, which is also a part of Lost; Found, stands out for its strong composition and Faheem Abdullah's vocal performance. The singer has also penned the lyrics and composed the track.

Have you listened to these songs before?

ALSO READ: 11 best romantic Vishal Mishra songs: Kaise Hua to Tum Ho Toh in Saiyaara