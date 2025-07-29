General Hospital Spoilers, July 29 Episode: Will Willow’s Breakdown Cost Her the Chance to See Her Kids?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 29, reveal tense confrontations, surprise visitors, and secrets coming to light. Willow will be desperate to reunite with her kids, Tracy will mock Drew for losing his bride, and Britt will receive a mysterious guest. Here's a full breakdown of what’s coming up on Tuesday’s GH episode.

Willow confronts Michael about the kids

Willow arrives at Carly’s place in distress and demands to see her children. She tells Michael, “I didn’t marry Drew! Now you have to let me see my kids!” However, Michael is hesitant. He’s worried about Willow’s emotional state and thinks she needs to calm down first. He’s also not convinced her breakup with Drew is final. Michael knows Drew can be manipulative and fears Willow may go back to him.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Drew searches for Willow but finds Tracy instead. Tracy mocks him, asking if he’s already misplaced his bride. When it becomes clear that Willow found out about Drew’s connection to Nina, Tracy and Cody are amused. They believe Drew is finally facing the consequences of his actions and enjoys the moment a little too much.

Molly pushes Cody away as Kristina interferes

Molly tells Alexis that she’s done with Cody. Kristina played a role in ending their growing connection and now believes Molly will move on. But despite Kristina’s confidence, Molly may find it harder to forget Cody than expected.

Curtis feels guilty for ruining Nina’s relationship with Willow. He tells her he’s sorry for speaking out. Nina admits she was planning to confess anyway, so she’s not too angry. Later, Curtis and Portia offer Nina some support after the wedding disaster. Portia especially understands what it’s like to deal with secrets and family fallout.

Jason questions Liesl about Britt

Jason meets Liesl and brings up his Britt sighting at the airport. He believes Britt might still be alive and wants answers. Liesl may drop a hint or say something that keeps Jason suspicious and determined to investigate further.

Britt is alive and receives a knock at her door on Tuesday’s episode. When she opens it, she says, “I don’t remember calling or texting you.” The surprise guest appears to be Professor Hank, and they may talk about a mysterious project they’re both involved in.

