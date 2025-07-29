Newswrap, July 28: Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha teaser to Coolie trailer release date

From Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha teaser to Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie trailer release date, here is everything that made headlines today.



Do Karisma Kapoor's kids inherit a share of Late Sunjay Kapoor's wealth?

A source close to Sunjay Kapur's family and his business clarified that actress Karisma Kapoor has no involvement or stake in the property matters of her former husband. Although their kids Samaira and Kiaan will inherit what rightfully belongs to them.

The source said, “She is not involved in any inheritance or property-related matters in any way. The children are the rightful heirs and will receive what is due to them. Karisma's focus right now is only the well-being of her children.”

Sanjay Dutt admits to getting a Rs 72 crore property from a fan

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Sanjay Dutt admitted that a fan had gifted his wealth of Rs 72 crore to his name. When asked whether he accepted it, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor mentioned that he returned the property to the fan’s family.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha teaser out now

Dulquer Salmaan’s much awaited movie Kaantha is all set to release on September 12, 2025. The makers released its official teaser, on the occasion of the actor's 42nd birthday.

The teaser showcases an intense look into how a superstar made a film his own, enjoying love from everyone around him.

Coolie trailer to be out on August 2nd

Sun Pictures officially released a brand new poster of Coolie ft. Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Saubin Sahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyraj.

The catchy poster is released with its trailer release date which is August 2nd. Earlier in an interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj had revealed the trailer release date.



Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl celebrates 7 years friendship

Sushmita Sen's former boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of himself with the actress. The Amaran actor accompanied his post with a lengthy heartfelt note in the caption as they completed seven years of their friendship today.

An excerpt from his post reads, "Some stories outgrow their titles, but never their meaning!! I taught you chess, you now beat me without mercy. You taught me to swim, dragged a water phobic soul into the deep end (emotionally and literally). And how can I not thank you for giving me the best haircuts..."

