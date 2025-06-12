Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, Cha Eun Woo and more accused of drinking and partying with female influencers, DETAILS

The K-pop community is abuzz with controversy once again, stemming from allegations that THE BOYZ members engaged in smoking, drinking, and socializing with underage individuals. Recently, the controversy escalated, with other groups being drawn into the fray and alleged evidence against them surfacing. Given the high-profile nature of the groups implicated, the issue has garnered significant attention and scrutiny.

Stray Kids, ENHYPEN and more dragged in THE BOYZ's controversy

Popular K-pop boy groups like Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, and ASTRO were allegedly involved in similar controversial activities as THE BOYZ. On June 10-11, several chat screenshots were posted on the social media platform Threads, which included conversations between young female influencers who reminisced about allegedly partying with top stars.

The individuals who have gotten caught up in the scandal were ATEEZ's Mingi, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and Astro's Cha Eun Woo and MJ. Here's what all was discussed regarding them in the chat:

ASTRO's MJ and Cha Eun Woo allegedly involved in drinking with female influencers

An anonymous post included a person gushing over MJ's good looks; however, their main bias seemed to be Cha Eun Woo, who was allegedly also present at the party. "Even ASTRO was there. MJ was f*cking handsome. We really had so much fun. He's so good at drinking. But anyway, it's Cha Eunwoo for me," the text read.

ATEEZ's Mingi accused of hiding his identity while engaging with female influencers

Mingi was mentioned as someone who claimed to be a director at a skincare clinic, hiding his K-pop idol identity. "But I really had no clue who he was then, but he was ATEEZ's Mingi. No wonder everyone kept calling him Mingi, but I just thought he was really a director," the post mentioned.

ENHYPEN and Stray Kids allegedly involved in hanging out with female influencers

An individual recounted a 10-hour-long hangout session with the members of THE BOYZ, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, and ATEEZ, and desperately longed for those moments again. Regarding that, they said, "It was legendarily fun. I wanna KMS. Sigh."

Another screenshot read, "It was a meeting of f*cking handsome people. ENHYPEN and Stray Kids. They're really so handsome. My heart was fluttering. I'm sorry, but I was happy the entire day." Although the source of the texts has not been uncovered, their claims brought intense scrutiny against the mentioned artists.

