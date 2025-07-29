Vijay Deverakonda’s mom gets teary-eyed to Anirudh Ravichander's speech at Kingdom pre-release event, internet erupts in praise

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to hit the big screens with his film Kingdom, which is releasing on July 31. Ahead of the movie’s release, the actors and crew were spotted together at a pre-release event, and alongside Vijay were his parents, Govardhan and Madhavi.

WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda’s mother, Madhavi, clicked offering prayers for Kingdom

Advertisement

At the packed event for Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda’s mother was seen taking a moment to pray for the film’s success. As Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer for the movie, highlighted how Kingdom would be a milestone for all of them, Madhavi Deverakonda took a moment to offer prayers for her son and got tears in her eyes.

See the papped video here:

Seeing Vijay’s mom get so emotional, netizens responded to her loving gesture and highlighted the love she has for her son.

Check out how netizens reacted:

Vijay Deverakonda has been making the headlines for some time now, especially after he was reported to have been diagnosed with dengue.

While an official comment wasn’t made, the actor’s team had seemingly responded and highlighted how Vijay has recuperated from the disease, joining in on the film’s promotional works.

About Kingdom

Kingdom is an upcoming Telugu-language action film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The movie features the story of an undercover spy who is tasked with destroying a crime syndicate that is run by his own elder brother, Siva.

Advertisement

Split between duty and relationship, the spy agent must rise to the occasion and serve as a leader to his people, doing what is right. How he manages to fulfill his task forms the entire story.

With Vijay in the lead, Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead with actor Satyadev appearing in a key supporting role.

Kingdom is written and directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, reuniting with Anirudh Ravichander once again. This also marks the Coolie composer’s first collaboration in a Vijay film.

Moving ahead, Vijay Deverakonda is next set to join hands with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan for the tentatively titled VD14. The film is said to be a period piece.

The actor also has a film with director Ravi Kiran Kola, tentatively titled SVC59, in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Maaman OTT Release: When and where to watch Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer family drama movie online