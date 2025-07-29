General Hospital Recap, July 28 Episode: Willow Walks Out on Drew After Nina Bombshell at the Altar

Willow made a dramatic exit from her wedding to Drew on the July 28 episode of General Hospital. After hearing Drew’s heartfelt vows, she suddenly asked him if he had slept with her mother, Nina. When Drew admitted the truth, Willow was furious and ended the ceremony, walking out in tears. Meanwhile, Michael discovered a shocking secret from Kristina that could put their family in deeper trouble.

Advertisement

Willow confronts Drew at the altar

At the church, Drew began his wedding vows to Willow, speaking about their love and future together. But things took a turn when Willow questioned whether he had been intimate with Nina. Drew hesitated but finally confessed. Willow pulled away, accusing him of putting himself above her children and manipulating Wiley to serve his own agenda. Alexis quietly led Scout out of the church as the argument escalated.

Despite Drew’s attempt to justify his actions, Willow couldn’t forgive him. She ran out of the church, visibly upset. Nina stopped Drew from following her, leading to a heated confrontation between them. Drew blamed Nina for exposing the truth, but Nina didn’t back down. She said no one trusted Drew anymore and admitted she was relieved that Willow had left him.

Kristina admits to Michael she nearly killed Ric

Elsewhere, Michael had a serious conversation with Kristina at Alexis’ house. He found out Kristina was paying Cody to seduce Ava, and that she had once cut the brakes on what she thought was Ava’s car. However, it turned out the car belonged to Ric, who was nearly killed in the crash along with Elizabeth. Kristina revealed that Ric and Ava are now blackmailing Alexis.

Advertisement

Michael was stunned but grateful that Kristina finally told the truth. However, Kristina warned him not to tell Alexis. When Alexis arrived home with Scout, she informed them that the wedding had fallen apart after Willow learned about Drew and Nina’s past.

Jason questions Carly about Britt’s death

At Carly’s place, Jason asked her if Britt had been buried or cremated, raising questions about his next move. Carly didn’t have answers but was concerned about Jason’s line of thinking. Jason later found Liesl alone at the wedding venue and asked to talk about Britt.

In another storyline, Josslyn spoke with Brennan about staying emotionally detached while working undercover. They tracked a courier’s device to the Five Poppies resort, but the signal suddenly disappeared. Brennan worried their cover might be blown. The courier later arrived at Britt’s lab in Croatia, where Britt asked if there had been any trouble.

Advertisement

As Drew turned to Martin for legal help, Willow showed up at Carly’s home, still in her wedding dress and clearly distressed. She told Carly she needed to see her children.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Recap, July 24 Episode: Curtis Tells Willow About Drew and Her Mom’s Past Affair