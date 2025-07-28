Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha scores a bigger Monday than Saturday in Hindi; Collects Rs 4 crore on day 4

Mahavatar Narsimha, the latest Indian animated movie, is doing well at the box office. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the mythological animation feature recorded better traction on the first Monday than the Saturday.

Mahavatar Narsimha collects Rs 4 crore plus on 1st Monday, cume crosses Rs 15 crore

Backed by Hombale Films of KGF series and Kantara fame, Mahavatar Narsimha took everyone by surprise with its performance at the box office. The movie debuted by minting Rs 1.35 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on the second day and doubling it to Rs 6.75 crore on the big Sunday. It wrapped its opening weekend at a strong Rs 11.25 crore.

And now, the movie has recorded a phenomenal hold on its first Monday, by registering a 23% jump on its Day 2 business. As per estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha has collected around Rs 4 to 4.50 crore on its first Monday, taking the total cume Rs 15.50 crore net mark in India.

Day-wise box office collections of Mahavatar Narsimha are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.35 crore 2 Rs 3.25 crore 3 Rs 6.75 crore 4 Rs 4.25 crore (est) Total Rs 15.50 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha marks the beginning of new cinematic universe

The animated movie has already emerged as a big success at the box office and is expected to continue its glorious run in the coming weeks too. This marks a successful beginning of an almost dead genre in India. Interestingly, Hombale Films have already announced a cinematic universe of 7 Mahavatar animated films. Though we are far away from Hollywood in terms of quality in animation, this is a commendable step to change the narrative and revive the genre in India.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

