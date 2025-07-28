Box Office: Saiyaara shows a terrific hold on 2nd Monday; Collects Rs 256 crore in 11 days

Saiyaara, marking the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is storming the box office. The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, has smashed the Rs 250 crore net mark today with an outstanding hold at the Indian box office.

Saiyaara nets Rs 10.50 crore on 2nd Monday, cume reaches Rs 260 crore

Produced by Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara wrapped its opening week at Rs 172 crore. It further smashed the Rs 200 crore mark in its second weekend and wrapped it at Rs 246.50 crore net, despite facing The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

As per estimates, the movie has added Rs 10-10.50 crore to the tally, taking the cume over Rs 250 crore mark. Currently, Saiyaara stands at Rs 256.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Going by the trends, the movie is likely to wrap its second week by emerging as the biggest grosser in the romance genre, surpassing Kabir Singh and entering the Rs 300 crore box office club.

The Yash Raj Films’ venture is eyeing to end its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 375 crore to Rs 400 crore net at the Indian box office. However, it will have to hold well in the third week as well, against the new releases- Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. The movie has the potential to stick to the cinemas until another YRF movie War 2 arrives in cinemas on August 14, 2025.

Day-wise box office collections of Saiyaara are as follows:

Days Saiyaara Net India Day 1 Rs 21.50 crore Day 2 Rs 26 crore Day 3 Rs 35.75 crore Day 4 Rs 23.75 crore Day 5 Rs 24.50 crore Day 6 Rs 21.50 crore Day 7 Rs 19 crore Day 8 Rs 18 crore Day 9 Rs 26.50 crore Day 10 Rs 29.50 crore Day 11 Rs 10-10.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 256.50 crore

Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara plays in theaters now. Tickets for the same can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

