The Judge From Hell: Park Shin Hye takes justice in her hands after demon intervention in new stills; See PICS

Park Shin Hye, the famous South Korean actor who recently captivated audiences with her lead role in the rom-com Doctor Slump will be soon returning with a new fantasy romance K-drama. Ahead of its premiere soon, The Judge From Hell has unveiled new stills starring Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na, the wicked demon disguised as an elite judge.

On August 27, 2024, The Judge From Hell unveiled a new set of stills featuring Park Shin Hye as the elite judge Kang Bit Na who takes justice into her own hands after demon intervention.

In the first still, Park Shin Hye looks entrancingly wicked as a demon disguised as judge Kang Bit Na. She looks menacingly while giving a sly smile from under her shades taking the spotlight perfectly.

Moreover, Park Shin Hye’s elite fashion still speaks volumes in all of the stills as she embodies Kang Bit Na. In the second still, Kang Bit Na looks at someone while being utterly charming.

Kang Bit Na will be an unseen anti-hero who will win everyone with her lovely yet evil style. Kang Bit Na is an elite judge in The Judge From Hell whose body is taken over by a demon from hell, she now punishes evil people by banishing them to hell.

She is set on seeking justice against such wrongdoers and being a demon, she is ready to use any means necessary to ensure evil is punished.

In the third still, Park Shin Hye can be seen rocking a leather jacket with a serious expression on her face hinting at her vigilant undertaking. While the last still, shows a new side of Kang Bit Na as she smiles charmingly from a window while showing a mobile screen to someone.

Check out Park Shin Hye in the new stills from The Judge From Hell here:

The Judge From Hell is set to premiere on SBS on September 21, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST). It will also be available for streaming on Disney+.

The Judge From Hell stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young in lead roles and will follow the story of Kang Bit Na who punishes criminals by joining hands with passionate detective Han Da On.

