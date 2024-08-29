The Judge from Hell stills: Park Shin Hye embodies devil with sweet smile, Kim Jae Young becomes friendly detective

The Judge From Hell is a much-awaited K-drama featuring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young. The fantasy crime-romance drama revolves around a cold judge who comes across a warm detective. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this exciting project.

On August 29, SBS released stills from their upcoming drama The Judge from Hell. The pictures revealed a smiling Park Shin Hye who is actually a devil who comes to Earth to punish people. Kim Jae Young appears as the gentle and friendly detective. The stills raise anticipation as it would be exciting to see how the chemistry works out between the two opposite characters.

The Judge From Hell will premiere on September 1. The series will include 14 episodes. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST, which is 6:30 pm IST.

The drama tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character, but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change.

The Judge from Hell has been directed by Park Jin Pyo, who is also known for films like Brave Citizen, Love Forecast, and Closer to Heaven. This project will mark his first K-drama project. Jo Yi Soo has written its screenplay.

In a recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Park Shin Hye revealed that her character in the drama is very different from what she has played before. She revealed that the character has her own charm and is something that she has never played before. The actress is known for her roles in romance comedies, so it'll be interesting to see her play the devil.

Advertisement

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the upcoming fantasy romance based on a courtroom.

ALSO READ: Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born 1st teaser; Kim Tae Ri finds true calling after witnessing magic of opera