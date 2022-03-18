Happy Jang Na Ra Day: 5 iconic roles played by the beautiful actress featuring ‘VIP’ and more

Jang Na Ra is a South Korean singer and actress active in both the South Korean and Chinese entertainment industries since 2001. She rose to prominence with her hit studio album Sweet Dream in 2002, and starred in well-received television series ‘Successful Story of a Bright Girl’ (2002), ‘My Love Patzzi’ (2002), ‘Wedding’ (2005), ‘My Bratty Princess’ (2005), ‘Confession Couple’ (2017), ‘The Last Empress’ (2018–2019), and ‘VIP’ (2019).

Let’s take a look at some of the roles played by the experienced actress:-

‘You Are My Destiny’ (2014)

It is a remake of the Taiwanese drama Fated to Love You starring Joe Chen and Ethan Ruan, which received high ratings during its run in 2008. The series also reunited Jang Hyuk and Jang Na Ra, who previously starred together twelve years before on ‘Successful Story of a Bright Girl’ (2002). Jang Na Ra played the role of Kim Mi Young/ Ellie Kim, who is a naïve office worker at a law firm. She has no wealthy family, prestigious education, or much beauty, but rather comes from a small island where her mom owns a small restaurant. Because of her timid and kind-to-a-fault nature, she cannot bear to turn down a request from anyone and is nicknamed the ‘post-it girl’, someone who is necessary but unimportant. While she lacks self-confidence, Mi-young always sees the best in people and upholds a quiet strength. When an accidental one-night stand gets her pregnant, her plain and insignificant existence changes as Lee Gun (Jang Hyuk) enters her life. Jang Na Ra did a great job at playing the timid and sweet Mi Young. Even though she is a damsel in distress character, one can’t help but fall for her almost childish charm and innocence.

Go Back Couple (2017)

The series was based on the Naver webtoon series ‘Do it one more time’. Jang Na Ra played the role of Ma Jin Joo, a homemaker and Choi Ban Do's (Son Ho Jun) wife for more than 10 years. She was a History department student at Hankook University. She used to be a germaphobe but after becoming a homemaker, her hygiene deteriorated to the extent of willing to eat her son's food that he can't bite, wearing stained outfits most of the time and becoming gluttonous, eating at a faster pace than usual people. At first, she was happy with the marriage but some years later she feels exhausted and unhappy with her situation of being a homemaker, wishing herself to have a better job and income. She also feels that Ban Do starts abandoning her in terms of affection and finances, believing that he is a cheap person. After a misunderstanding at night, she wishes to go back in time when she didn't meet him and file for a divorce against Ban Do while demanding alimony for her and her son, Seo Jin. She perfectly displayed the frustrations of a homemaker, who are usually forgotten but are human too and like others, also have desires and wants. As she transforms to her younger self, she understands the value of family, making us misty-eyed at every possible moment.

The Last Empress (2018-2019)

‘The Last Empress’ is set in an alternate universe, in which Korea is a constitutional monarchy in 2018, Oh Sunny (Jang Na Ra) is a bright and vivacious musical actress who marries the Emperor of the Korean Empire (Shin Sung Rok). She becomes involved in the palace power struggle and a mysterious murder that sets off events that threaten the monarchy itself, while searching for true love and happiness. Jang Na Ra played the role of Oh Sunny, an aspiring musical actress with a bright and cheerful personality. She became an overnight Cinderella after marrying the Emperor. In the palace, she fights to uncover the truth behind the death of the Grand Empress Dowager and topple the corrupt imperial family. The actress did a great job displaying the feelings of a sweet and innocent woman in love turns to a scorned woman and as they say ‘hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’.

VIP (2019)

The story of Sung Un Department Store's team who works for the VIP clients which constitute the top 1% of their customers. One day after receiving a text message about her husband's infidelity from an anonymous source, Na Jeong Seon (Jang Na Ra) begins to suspect her husband and her colleagues of having an affair. In her quest to discover the truth, she ends up revealing more than one secret that her colleagues are hiding. Jang Na Ra plays the role of Na Jeong Seon, wife and colleague to Park Seong Joon (Lee Sang Yoon). She is from an affluent family and got a high-level job at Sung Un Department Store without much difficulty, after graduating from a prestigious university. Compared to her other roles, here she is extremely confident and has a cold charisma to her. After finding out about her husband’s infidelity, while she is heartbroken, she doesn’t let that affect her work and even gives her husband a taste of his own medicine.

Oh My Baby (2020)

Jang Ha Ri (Jang Na Ra) is a 39-year-old single woman and a workaholic who has not been in a relationship for over 10 years but wants to have a baby of her own. Just when she has given up on love and marriage, three men appear in front of her. She is a devoted manager who works for a magazine ‘The Baby;. She is in a race against time to have a child, even if it means skipping marriage. Jang Na Ra took on a role that many women her age would relate to, of being at a crossroads to choose her career along with having a baby and not having to compromise both.

