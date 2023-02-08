Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara reunite in the comedy drama Family alongside Chae Jung An and Kim Nam Hee

Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara meet in 'Family' after 9 years. The tvN drama Family is the story of NIS black agent Kwon Do Hoon (Jang Hyuk), who disguises himself as an ordinary office worker, and his wife, Kang Yoo Ra (Jang Nara), who dreams of a perfect family. Jang Hyuk and Jang Na Ra are the fourth drama after 'Succeeding Story of a Cheerful Girl' (2002), ' You Are My Destiny ' (2014), and '2014 Drama Festival-Old Goodbye'.

Do Hoon disguises his identity as an employee of a trading company.He is a quick, accurate and clean sniper who cleans up. He is busy and neglects his family, but his love for Yoo Ra is full. Yoo Ra is a person who tries to protect her family and hides a secret behind her lovely appearance.

Chae Jung An takes on the role of 'Oh Chun Ryun', an official of the National Intelligence Service, who is a skilled shooter. Chen Lian seems to be enjoying a splendid solo life in the eyes of others, but she has been divorced three times and is picky and lonely. As much as Do Hoon, he helps her both physically and mentally, hoping to protect her family until the end. Kim Nam Hee plays Tae Goo, an uninvited guest who visits Do Hoon and Yoo Ra's family. She is an impulsive person in front of the task of proving herself and the pleasure of the moment. In the past, she was like a ray of light to herself, and Yoo Ra shakes her life.

Jang Hyuk on Running Man:

In the SBS entertainment program 'Running Man', which aired on the 5th, the production team announced that after collecting knives for each member through missions until the ending, Gyeonjadan will play the Uncle Tong game. The first mission to obtain the sword was a game in which the arms of the members on either side were knocked out on top of a large swinging disc. The final final members were Jang Hyuk and Kim Jong Kook, both of the same age. After a fierce battle of nerves, Jang Hyuk won the championship by striking Kim Jong Kook's arm at once, and earned envy by acquiring 7 extra points.

ALSO READ: SNSD’s Seohyun confirmed to star in sci-fi film Finding The King; Koo Kyo Hwan and Yoo Jae Myung in talks

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Are you excited to see them together? Let us know in the comments below.