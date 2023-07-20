THROWBACK: When TWICE's Jihyo revealed how Mina, BLACKPINK's Lisa, (G)I-DLE's Minnie and she became friends

TWICE's Jihyo and Mina are close friends BLACKPINK's Lisa and (G)I-DLE's Minnie and the K-pop fandom had no clue about this until the four shared pictures together on their social media accounts from their gathering. Jihyo, Mina, Lisa, and Minnie are all born in the year 1997. This group is equivalent to the female version of 97 liner besties but they never really spoke about their friendship publicly. When K-pop fans found out about their friendship, there were questions asked out of pure curiosity, one of which was how did they all become friends. TWICE's leader Jihyo revealed how they all naturally turned into friends.

TWICE's Jihyo revealed how Mina, Herself, Lisa, and Minnie became friends

During an interview around October 2022, Jihyo was answering questions sent by fans. One of the questions asked was how TWICE's Mina, BLACKPINK's Lisa and (G)I-DLE's Minnie grow close. Jihyo burst out laughing and said that Mina is my team member. Eventually revealed that everyone believed that friendship is quite unexpected however, she first grew close to Lisa right after TWICE and BLACKPINK debuted.

The two shared the same age so they naturally became friends. Jihyo revealed that the two keep in touch and hang out together whenever they get time. Lisa and Minnie are very close to each other, Jihyo mentioned that Lisa brought Minnie along and that's how they all became friends. Mina of TWICE also once revealed that she went out for a meal with BKACKPINK's Lisa on a radio show.

How did K-pop fans find out about Jihyo, Mina, Lisa, and Minnie's friendship?

Minnie of (G)I-DLE had once shared a series of pictures with TWICE's Jihyo and Mina, Lisa and she clicked at a photo booth leaving K-pop fans dumbfounded. Fans could not stop but go smitten over their adorable bond. BLACKPINK's youngest member Lisa also posted pictures of the four idols tagging them all. (G)I-DLE's Minnie and BLACKPINK's Lisa are from Thailand whereas TWICE members Jihyo and Mina are from South Korea and Japan respectively but they all became friends given their same age.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ's Eric to sit out of Singapore concert as he injures himself; Agency informs