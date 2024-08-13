Top 10 K-pop idols and their hobbies you need to know: BTS' V's love for photography, BLACKPINK's Jennie playing with block sets, and more

K-pop idols are not just talented singers and dancers; they also have interesting hobbies that show their unique personalities. For example, BTS’s V loves photography and often shares his beautiful photos with fans.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie loves building Lego sets, and BTS’s Suga enjoys taking naps and relaxing. ASTRO’s Eunwoo has a big love for ice cream, and GOT7’s BamBam likes making videos. These hobbies help idols relax and have fun when they are not performing. They also give fans a chance to see a different side of their favorite stars.

Whether it’s cooking, painting, or playing sports, these hobbies make idols more relatable and show that they have interests just like everyone else. Let’s explore the hobbies of 10 K-pop idols and see what they love to do in their spare time!

Here are the top 10 K-pop idols and their hobbies

1. BTS’ V

BTS’s V, or Kim Taehyung, loves photography. He enjoys taking beautiful pictures and often shares them with fans on social media. His photos show his unique perspective and artistic talent, capturing everything from peaceful landscapes to everyday moments.

Through his photography, V not only showcases his skills but also lets fans see the world through his eyes, creating a special bond with them.

2. BLACKPINK’ Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Lisa loves dancing and spends her free time practicing different styles. Whether it’s hip-hop, contemporary, or traditional dances, she enjoys learning and perfecting new moves. Lisa often shares her dance videos with fans, showing her passion and dedication.

Her energy and talent shine through every performance, making her a favorite among fans. Dancing is not just a hobby for Lisa; it’s a way for her to express herself and connect with her audience.

3. EXO’s Chanyeol

EXO’s Chanyeol is a talented musician with a deep love for music. The guitar and piano are his instruments of choice, and he enjoys sharing his musical creations with fans. Whether he’s performing on stage or simply relaxing at home, music is a constant companion.

Chanyeol's passion for music is evident in every note he plays, captivating fans and inspiring them with his talent. His ability to express himself through music makes him a truly special artist.

4. TWICE’s Dahyun

TWICE’s Dahyun has a fun and adorable hobby – she loves collecting cute stickers! It’s something she enjoys doing in her free time. Whether it’s colorful, sparkly, or themed stickers, Dahyun finds joy in adding them to her collection. It’s a simple yet delightful way for her to relax and express her personality. Isn’t it sweet to know that even celebrities have such charming hobbies?

5. ASTRO’s Eunwoo

Eunwoo from ASTRO is a big fan of ice cream! He loves trying new flavors, from plain vanilla to crazy fruity ones. He often shares yummy ice cream pics online, making everyone want some. It's one of the things his fans love about him – he's so cute and down-to-earth!

6. GOT7’s BamBam

BamBam from GOT7 is a total video whiz! He loves making videos and adding his own special touch to them. Whether it's a vlog about his day, a cool music video, or just a funny clip, he has a blast creating them.

BamBam’s fans think his videos are awesome! They love seeing how creative he is and how much fun he has making them. BamBam has a real talent behind the camera.

7. BTS’ Suga

Suga from BTS is a totally chill guy! He loves to relax and recharge whenever he can. Napping is his favorite way to unwind. Even when he's not sleeping, he enjoys just hanging out and taking it easy.

His fans think it's really cool how he knows how to balance his busy life with downtime. It's like he's teaching everyone the importance of taking a break and recharging. Suga's laid-back attitude is just one of the many things his fans love about him.

8. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Jennie from BLACKPINK loves building Lego sets. It’s one of her favorite hobbies. She finds it relaxing and fun to create different models with the colorful bricks. When she has some free time, she often sits down with a new Lego set and starts building.

It’s a great way for her to unwind and enjoy some quiet time. Plus, she gets to see her hard work turn into something cool!

9. iKON Junhoe

Junhoe from iKON loves writing while looking out the window. It’s his favorite way to relax. He enjoys watching the world outside as he writes, finding inspiration in the view. This peaceful hobby helps him feel creative and connected to nature.

10. VIXX’s N

N from VIXX is really good at ice skating and loves practicing it. It’s one of his favorite hobbies. He enjoys gliding on the ice and perfecting his moves. Whenever he has some free time, he heads to the rink to skate. It’s a fun and exciting way for him to stay active and improve his skills. Plus, he finds it very relaxing and enjoyable.

