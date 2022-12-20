Top 10 most loved web series on IMDb: Panchayat 2, Rocket Boys, Delhi Crime 2 and others

After the pandemic, the new trend of web series and OTT platforms have gone on the rise. The audiences who were aloof from the world of web shows have gotten gripped by this idea forcing our makers to churn out some of the best content on OTT giants. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the number of web shows releasing every year has gone up tremendously. Some web shows greatly impact our minds and is loved by audiences. Today, as the year is almost about to end, we bring you a list of the top 10 popular web series on IMDb. Panchayat 2

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra Platform: Amazon Prime Panchayat was one of the most loved web series of 2022. The simplicity of the show and the fact that it shows the true rural life and the panchayat culture is a win-win for this show. It is the journey of an engineering graduate in the panchayat office of a remote village in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Crime 2 Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome Director: Tanuj Chopra Platform: Netflix Delhi Crime is one of the best crime sagas we have seen in a long time. After a successful season 1, the makers hit the right spot with yet another crime in the capital city of Delhi. Shefali Shah as the cop lady does a fabulous job with her team.

Rocket Boys Cast: Jim Sarbh, Saba Azad, Ishwak Singh Director: Abhay Pannu Platform: SonyLiv Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai are two of the greatest scientists in our country. Rocket Boys is the story of these two extraordinary people creating history and changing India’s future.

Human Cast: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah Mozez Singh Platform: Disney+Hotstar Digging deep into the medical world and the dark secrets of human drug testing and the world of scams, human is an emotional drama.

Apaharan 2 Cast: Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill Director: Sidharth Sengupta Platform: Voot After a successful season 1 the story of senior inspector Rudra Srivastava played by Arunoday Singh proceeds in season 2 as well. In this season he goes to Thailand for a mission whereas his wife battles drug addiction back home.

Gullak 2 Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Director: Amrit Raj Gupta, Palash Vaswani Platform: SonyLiv A sweet tale of the Mishra family is so relatable that we bet everyone who watched this web series saw a part of their family in this cute family. Be it the introduction song or the originality of the actors, everything hits the right spot.

NCR Days Cast: Nikhil Vijay, Raghvika Kohli, Ambrish Verma, Heer Kaur Director: Ambrish Verma Platform: YouTube NCR days is the story of a small-town guy who comes to the city for further education. His life here is completely contrasting due to his perspectives on life.

Abhay 3 Cast: Kunal Kemmu Director: Ken Ghosh Platform: Zee5 Abhay 3 is the story of ACP Abhay and his team who are on a quest to fight dangerous killers and save the lives of innocent people.

Campus Diaries Cast: Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore Director: Abhishek Yadav, Prem Mistry Platform: MX Player Campus diaries as the name suggests is a story of six students and their lives at Excel University.

College Romance Cast: Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Manjot Singh Platform: Sony Liv College Romance as the name suggests is the coming-of-age story of young boys and girls studying in college. The story revolves around their love stories, the ups and downs they face in their friendship, and much more.

