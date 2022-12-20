Top 10 most loved web series on IMDb: Panchayat 2, Rocket Boys, Delhi Crime 2 and others

Today, as the year is almost about to end, we bring you a list of the top 10 popular web series on IMDb.

Written by Prerna Verma   |  Updated on Dec 20, 2022   |  11:12 AM IST  |  24.8K
Top 10 most loved web series on IMDb: Panchayat 2, Rocket Boys, Delhi Crime 2 and others
Top 10 most loved web series on IMDb: Panchayat 2, Rocket Boys, Delhi Crime 2 and others

After the pandemic, the new trend of web series and OTT platforms have gone on the rise. The audiences who were aloof from the world of web shows have gotten gripped by this idea forcing our makers to churn out some of the best content on OTT giants. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the number of web shows releasing every year has gone up tremendously. Some web shows greatly impact our minds and is loved by audiences. Today, as the year is almost about to end, we bring you a list of the top 10 popular web series on IMDb.

Panchayat 2

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Platform: Amazon Prime

Panchayat was one of the most loved web series of 2022. The simplicity of the show and the fact that it shows the true rural life and the panchayat culture is a win-win for this show. It is the journey of an engineering graduate in the panchayat office of a remote village in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Crime 2

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome

Director: Tanuj Chopra

Platform: Netflix

Delhi Crime is one of the best crime sagas we have seen in a long time. After a successful season 1, the makers hit the right spot with yet another crime in the capital city of Delhi. Shefali Shah as the cop lady does a fabulous job with her team. 

Rocket Boys

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Saba Azad, Ishwak Singh

Director: Abhay Pannu

Platform: SonyLiv

Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai are two of the greatest scientists in our country. Rocket Boys is the story of these two extraordinary people creating history and changing India’s future.

Human

Cast: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah Mozez Singh

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Digging deep into the medical world and the dark secrets of human drug testing and the world of scams, human is an emotional drama.

Apaharan 2

Cast: Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill

Director: Sidharth Sengupta

Platform: Voot

After a successful season 1 the story of senior inspector Rudra Srivastava played by Arunoday Singh proceeds in season 2 as well. In this season he goes to Thailand for a mission whereas his wife battles drug addiction back home.

Gullak 2

Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar,

Director: Amrit Raj Gupta, Palash Vaswani

Platform: SonyLiv

A sweet tale of the Mishra family is so relatable that we bet everyone who watched this web series saw a part of their family in this cute family. Be it the introduction song or the originality of the actors, everything hits the right spot.

NCR Days

Cast: Nikhil Vijay, Raghvika Kohli, Ambrish Verma, Heer Kaur

Director: Ambrish Verma

Platform: YouTube

NCR days is the story of a small-town guy who comes to the city for further education. His life here is completely contrasting due to his perspectives on life.

Abhay 3

Cast: Kunal Kemmu

Director: Ken Ghosh

Platform: Zee5

Abhay 3 is the story of ACP Abhay and his team who are on a quest to fight dangerous killers and save the lives of innocent people.

Campus Diaries

Cast: Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore

Director: Abhishek Yadav, Prem Mistry

Platform: MX Player

Campus diaries as the name suggests is a story of six students and their lives at Excel University.

College Romance

Cast: Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Manjot Singh

Platform: Sony Liv

College Romance as the name suggests is the coming-of-age story of young boys and girls studying in college. The story revolves around their love stories, the ups and downs they face in their friendship, and much more.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan has a fun conversation with the paparazzi, spotted with his kids and Saba Azad at the airport

About The Author
Prerna Verma
Prerna Verma

Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a professio... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: IMDb

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!