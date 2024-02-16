Top 10 tallest female K-pop idols: IVE’s Wonyoung, TWICE’s Tzuyu and more

K-pop idols are talented, and skilled and also carry their beauty in various sizes and shapes. While these days most K-pop idols seem to be taller, there are many senior idols who have a tall height. They are not only talented but show off their larger limbs which flatter their style and performances. Here is a list of the 10 famous tallest female K-pop idols.

Popular tallest female K-pop idols with immense talent

1. Lee Young Ji

Height: 176 cm, 5’9”

Lee Young Ji is a South Korean rapper who made her debut in October 2019 with her single Dark Room. She also took first place in High School Rapper Season 3. The young rapper hosts a YouTube show Not Much Prepared which features mega stars like BTS’ Jin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jay Park and many more.

2. STAYC’s Yoon

Height: 173 cm, 5’8”

Yoon is the vocalist of the group SATYC. Members include Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J. The group made its debut in November 2020 with the first single album Star To A Young Culture. They are known for their tracks like ASAP, Bubble, Not Like You, RUN2U and more.

Advertisement

3. IVE’s Wonyoung

Height: 173 cm, 5’8”

IVE made a comeback on October 13 with their album I'VE MINE along with the music video for the title track Baddie. With this album, the girl group also managed to set a new sales record for themselves. Wonyoung is the main visual and is the vocalist in the group. She was also a part of IZ*ONE.

4. After School’s former member Uee

Height: 173 cm, 5’8”

Uee made her debut as a part of After School in 2009. She currently focuses on her acting career. Her latest was Live You Own Life with Jun which broke the 20 percent benchmark and garnered 20.9 percent average viewership ratings. The motivational series speaks about the importance of putting oneself first and living a happy life.

5. BLACKSWAN’s Fatou

Height: 173 cm, 5’8”

BLACKSWAN is a multinational K-pop group which includes Fatou, Leia, Gabi, Sriya and NVee. The group made its debut in October 2020 with their first full album Goodbye Rania. Sriya and Gabi joined the group in May 2022 and NVee joined in December 2022. Fatou belongs to Belgium and is was the first member to be a part of the group.

6. Weki Meki’s Doyeon

Height: 173 cm, 5’8”

Doyeon is the lead dance and vocalist and the centre of Weki Meki. She made her debut as an idol in May 2016 as a member of I.O.I. She debuted as an actor in 2018 with a supporting role in the drama Short. She is set to take on an important role in the upcoming drama 18 Youth which is expected to release in 2024.

7. BABYMONSTER’s Rora

Height: 172 cm, 5’8”

BABYMONSTER came into being through the survival show Last Evaluation. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the group as this is YG Entertainment's first girl group in many years. The groups include members Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. It was announced that Ahyeon would be joining back the group.

8. LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin

Height: 172 cm, 5’8”

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music. The idol group debuted in May 2022 with their first EP Fearless. The EP sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on the day of its release. In October 2022, they released their second EP Antifragile.

Advertisement

9. Jeon Somi

Height: 172 cm, 5’8”

Jeon Somi made her debut as a part of the girl group I.O.I which came into being from the survival show Produce 101. The eleven-piece group made its debut in 2016 with the album Chrysalis and the music video for Dream Girls. The group had shot to fame with their song Pick Me Up. Her latest release was Fast Forward in August 2023.

10. TWICE’s Tzuyu

Height: 170 cm, 5’7”

With YOU-th will mark TWICE's 13th mini album. The album will be released on February 23 at 2 pm KST which is 10:30 am IST. The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group, which is under JYP Entertainment, was formed in July 2015 through the reality TV series Sixteen. They debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH.

Conclusion

Lee Young Ji, Jeon Somi, TWICE’s Tzuyu and more idols listed here are some of the tallest female K-pop idols. They have shown their worth with their amazing talent and proved once again that one’s body doesn’t matter when it comes to talent, hard work and skills.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Top 10 most famous tallest male K-pop idols: Rowoon, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, more