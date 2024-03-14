Top 5 comedy K-dramas of all time; From Mr Queen, Welcome to Waikiki and more

K-dramas can be an amazing source of laughter and fun. They can be funny with their witty dialogues like in Reply 1988 or with absurd situations like Mr Queen. Welcome to Waikiki, The Sound of Your Heart and more are some of the most hilarious shows. They promise a good time and are the perfect companions whether one is in a sad mood or in their happiest mood. While comedy in K-dramas tends to be more slapstick, there are many in which laughter arises from the script as well. Here is a look at the most hilarious K-dramas.

Funniest K-dramas of all time

Mr Queen

Mr Queen is a historical romance comedy which features Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun. A top chef from the contemporary world timeslips to the Joseon times into the body of the Queen. There is undeniably chemistry between the two and they eventually end up falling in love. The drama is adapted from the novel The Promotion Record of a Crown Princess by Xian Cheng. Park Kye Ok, Choi Ah Il wrote the script and Yoon Sung Shik directed the drama.

Welcome to Waikiki

Welcome to Waikiki is one of the best-known comedy K-dramas. The first season was released in 2018 and featured Kim Jung Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, Son Seung Won and Jung In Sung. It tells the story of three bachelors who live together in a guest house and get the shock of their lives when a baby mysteriously appears at their place. Kim Seon Ho, Lee Yi Kyung, Shin Hyun Soo and Moon Ga Young took on the main roles in the second season which was released in 2019. The story of the three bachelors continuing to live together but their guest house faces bankruptcy. Hilarity ensues as they face different situations.

Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is a 2015 slice-of-life drama which tells the story of a neighbourhood in the late 1980s. The lighthearted drama deals with the everyday lives of the people living in the neighbourhood together and the warmth and compassion they have for each other. Lee Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Dong Hwi take on the main role in the series. Reply 1993 and Reply 1997 are also part of the series and tell about different groups of people living together during these times.

Be Melodramatic

Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days. The 2019 drama was written and directed by Lee Byung Hun. Kim Hye Young also took part in penning the script.

The Sound of Your Heart

The 2016 drama The Sound of Your Heart follows the life of a webtoon writer and how he deals with his family, work and love life. Though he starts out small and seems useless at first, he starts making a webtoon inspired by his own life and slowly becomes a popular writer. As a woman enters his life and they eventually start dating, he takes stories from his experiences to write. It stars Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Dae Myung, Jung So Min and Kim Mi Kyung. The drama was directed by Ha Byung Hoon and written by Kwon Hye Joo and Kim Yeon Ji.

