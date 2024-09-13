Top K-dramas that show the beautiful countryside of South Korea: Our Blues, Racket Boys, and more

If you love K-dramas and dream of escaping to the serene countryside of South Korea, this article is for you! Many K-dramas are set in bustling cities, but some gems showcase the country’s beautiful rural landscapes. These dramas not only offer stunning visuals of lush fields, peaceful mountains, and charming villages but also tell heartwarming stories of love, friendship, and personal growth.

From the picturesque seaside village in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to the nostalgic vibes of Reply 1988, these shows highlight the simple joys and close-knit communities of rural life.

Whether it’s the touching romance in When the Camellia Blooms or the inspiring journey in Racket Boys, these K-dramas will transport you to a world where life moves at a slower, more meaningful pace. Get ready to add these countryside K-dramas to your watchlist and enjoy a refreshing change of scenery!

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Set in the charming seaside village of Gongjin, this heartwarming story follows a dentist who moves from the city and meets a jack-of-all-trades. The beautiful coastal scenery and the close-knit community add to the charm of this drama.

As the dentist adjusts to her new life, she discovers the simple joys of countryside living and forms meaningful connections with the villagers. This show beautifully captures the essence of rural South Korea and its picturesque landscapes.

Advertisement

Our Blues

Set on the stunning Jeju Island, this drama weaves together stories of love, loss, and friendship among its residents. The breathtaking island scenery, with its beautiful beaches and lush landscapes, provides a perfect backdrop for the intertwined lives of the characters.

As they navigate their personal struggles and joys, the drama highlights the warmth and resilience of the community. Our Blues beautifully showcases the serene and picturesque countryside of South Korea.

When the Camellia Blooms

Set in the quaint town of Ongsan, this heartwarming romance and thriller centers on Oh Dong-baek, a single mother who runs a bar named Camellia. As she navigates societal judgments and the challenges of single parenthood, she encounters a kind-hearted police officer,

Hwang Yong-sik, who falls for her. Amidst their blossoming romance, a mysterious stalker threatens her safety, adding suspense to her journey of finding love and acceptance

Racket Boys

This inspiring story is set in Haenam, a peaceful rural village. It follows a city boy who moves to the countryside and joins a middle school badminton team.

Advertisement

As he trains and competes, he discovers the simple joys and close-knit community of village life. The series beautifully captures the growth of the young players and their coach, highlighting the charm of rural South Korea

When the Weather Is Fine

This comforting love story is set in Bookhyun Village. A cellist returns to her hometown from Seoul and finds peace in the quiet, snowy village. She reconnects with old friends and discovers new love, all while healing from past wounds in the serene countryside.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

It is a heartwarming K-drama about Goo Ra-ra, a cheerful pianist who loses everything and moves to the charming countryside town of Eunpo. There, she meets Sunwoo Joon, a kind-hearted part-timer who helps her rebuild her life.

Together, they find love and happiness amidst the beautiful landscapes of South Korea. This series showcases the serene and picturesque countryside, making it a delightful watch for those who love scenic views and touching stories.

Advertisement

Once Upon a Small Town

It is a charming K-drama set in the tranquil Heedong Village. It follows Han Ji-yul, a city veterinarian who unexpectedly moves to the countryside to take over his grandfather’s clinic. As he adapts to rural life, he meets Ahn Ja-young, a friendly local police officer.

Together, they navigate the challenges and joys of village life, forming special connections. This series beautifully showcases the serene and picturesque countryside of South Korea.

ALSO READ: ‘SEVENTEEN fan for 5 years’: When Wednesday’s Emma Myers revealed she was K-pop group's admirer since 15