Boys Over Flowers is a classic Korean drama that established a global industry presence. The Heirs, Princess Hours and more are some of the dramas like Boys Over Flowers. These golden dramas not only deal with daily lives but also showcase a wide variety of characters. Here is a look at the best 7 classic K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers.

7 K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers

The Heirs

Release year: 2013

Director: Kang Shin Hyo, Boo Sung Chul

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin

The Heirs tells the story of students who attend the most prestigious school in South Korea. These students are the successors of some of the biggest conglomerates. Park Shin Hye took on the role of Eun Sang who belongs to a humble background and transferred to this school. Romance blooms between the most popular guy in school, Lee Mi Ho, but they later realize that her mother works as a housekeeper in his house.

Princess Hours

Release year: 2006

Director: Hwang In Roe, Kim Do Hyung

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Yoon Eun Hye, Song Ji Hyo, Kim Jeong Hoon

Princess Hours, also known as Goong, is adapted from a manhwa written by Park Soo Hee. The drama aired from January 2006 to March 2006. Ju Ji Hoon, Yoon Eun Hye, Song Ji Hyo and Kim Jeong Hoon took on the main roles in the drama. Princess Hours tells the story of an ordinary girl who gets to know that according to her grandfather's will, she must marry the unemotional crown prince who attends her high school.

Advertisement

Coffee Prince

Release year: 2007

Director: Lee Yoon Jung

Cast: Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun, Chae Jung An

Adapted from a novel, Coffee Prince is a 2007 drama that revolves around Go Eun Chan, a 24-year-old woman who is often mistaken for a young boy. She is hired to work in a cafe by Choi Han Gyul. Not only that, he also uses her to pretend to be his gay lover so that he can stay away from the arranged marriage meetings set by his grandmother. But Choi Han Gyul is not aware that Go Eun Chan is actually a woman. Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun and Chae Jung An take the lead roles in the drama.

Secret Garden

Release year: 2010

Director: Kwon Hyuk Chan, Shin Woo Cheol, Kim Jung Hyun

Cast: Hyun Bin, Ha Ji Won, Yoon Sang Hoon, Kim Sa Rang

Secret Garden is a classic K-drama starring Hyun Bin, Ha Ji Won, Yoon Sang Hoon and Kim Sa Rang. Kim Joo Won is a rigid and eccentric CEO of a big company. Gil Ra Im is a stunt woman who has is good-looking and is well-built. The two cross paths and their sweet and sour friendship starts. They start off on the wrong foot and always end up bickering. Slowly, love blossoms between the two.

Advertisement

Playful Kiss

Release year: 2010

Director: Hwang In Roe, Kim Jung Hyun, Kim Do Hyung

Cast: Kim Hyun Joong, Jung So Min, Lee Tae Sung

Playful Kiss is based on the popular Japanese manga written by Tada Kaoru. The series is about Oh Ha Ni, a clumsy high school girl with a crush on the popular and intelligent Baek Seung Jo. After her house is destroyed, she moves in with Seung Jo’s family, leading to humorous and heartfelt moments as Ha Ni pursues her love and Seung Jo slowly opens his heart.

Extraordinary You

Release year: 2019

Director: Kim Sang Hyub, Kim Sang Woo

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon, Lee Jae Wook, Jung Gun Joo

Extraordinary You is a romance comedy which stars Rowoon, Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jae Wook. It tells the story of webtoon characters who don't have control over their lives as their stories turn how the writer wants them to. One day, a supporting character gains consciousness of the real world and decides to take charge of her own story and find her happy ending. The drama plays with the viewers' expectations and playfully makes fun of the cliches in K-drama while also following them.

Advertisement

Flower Boy Ramen Shop

Release year: 2011

Director: Jung Jung Hwa

Cast: Jung Il Woo, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Ki Woo

The drama tells the story of Yang Eun Bi, a university student preparing for civil service exams, who meets Cha Chi Soo, heir to Korea's largest food conglomerate. Initially attracted to him, she discovers he's still in high school. Assigned to teach his class, she grows to dislike his cold, arrogant nature, while Chi Soo becomes fond of her for being unlike the other women in his life.

More about Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flower is a 2009 romantic comedy series which is known by every K-drama fan. The drama is based on a Japanese comic and tells the story of Geum Jan Di who belongs to a poor family but gets an opportunity to be a part of a prestigious school for the wealthy. Here she meets the notorious F4 which consists of the most good-looking and most powerful future inheritors of big business. Directed by Jeon Ki Sang, Lee Min Ho, Gu Hye Son, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum and Kim Joon take on the main roles.

ALSO READ: Oh Na Ra and Shin Sung Rok CONFIRM special appearance in Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s The Judge from Hell