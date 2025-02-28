TWICE’s Dahyun opens up about her first love and says, ‘I still have those…’

TWICE’s Dahyun has officially made her big-screen debut in the romantic film You Are the Apple of My Eye, marking an exciting new chapter in her career. Starring alongside former B1A4 member Jung Jinyoung, the film tells a heartfelt story of youth, friendship, and first love. And during the recent interview, she was naturally asked about her first love, and her response quickly caught fans' attention, going viral.

Set in a private high school, the film follows a tight-knit group of friends, all of whom develop a crush on the bright and talented Sun Ah, played by Dahyun. The only one who insists he isn’t interested is Jin Woo (Jung Jinyoung), but over time, he, too, finds himself drawn to her, leading to a love story that spans 15 years. With its nostalgic and emotional storyline, the film has already captured the interest of many fans, particularly those eager to see Dahyun in a new light.

In the interview, Dahyun reflected on her experience portraying Sun Ah and shared some interesting behind-the-scenes details. She revealed that the film’s director took an unconventional approach by assigning each character an MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) to help the actors better understand their roles. As it turned out, Sun Ah’s assigned MBTI happened to match Dahyun’s real-life personality, making the transition into acting feel more natural for her.

Given the film’s focus on first love, the interviewer also asked Dahyun about her own experiences with romance. She admitted that while she remembers the emotions associated with first love, the specific details are harder to recall. As quoted by Koreaboo, “I still have those warm, fluttery, heart-racing feelings, but I can’t remember the details”, she confessed with a laugh. “I was so busy that I don’t even remember what I ate yesterday, so I really don’t remember much about my first love either”.

Her response quickly caught fans’ attention, sparking a playful conversation online. While idols discussing their love lives can sometimes provoke mixed reactions, TWICE’s fandom had the opposite response. Instead of criticism, fans affectionately ‘called her out’ for what they saw as a well-practiced, media-trained answer.

Many took to social media to express their amusement, jokingly pointing out how polished and diplomatic her response was. Some even teased that she had given a perfect idol answer that left little room for controversy.