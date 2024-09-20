TWICE's Japanese sub-unit MISAMO with Mina, Sana and Momo announce first dome tour HAUTE COUTURE; Know details

TWICE's Japanese sub-unit which includes Mina, Sana and Momo will be embarking on their frist dome tour. The group made their debut in July 2023 with their first mini album Masterpiece and the title track Marshmellow. They quickly became a fan favorite with their music trending on social media. Following the release, they also poerformed their debut showcase in Yokohama and Osaka.

On September 20, TWICE's MISAMO announced that they will be holding their first dome tour HAUTE COUTURE. The tour will be kicking off from the Belluna Dome in Saitama on Novermber 2nd and 3rd. This will be followed by the Kyocera Dome in Osaka from November 16-17. Anticipation runs high as the Japanese members will be shouwing their individual charms and their chemistry together in front of a huge crowd. More tour dates and cities may be added.

MISAMO is also all set to release their second album HAUTE COUTURE.

TWICE debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track CHEER UP which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy and more.

The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. TWICE released their 13th mini album With YOU-th on February 23, 2024, along with the pre-release track I GOT YOU. This marked their first comeback since the release of EP Ready to Be with the English single Moonlight Sunrise and the lead track Set Me Free.

The idols finished their world tour Ready To Be this December in Fukuoka. The tour kicked off on April 25 2023. It started from Seoul and will cover 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania. This was the fifth-largest world tour in South Korea.

