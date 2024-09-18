TWICE’s Tzuyu makes Billboard 200 debut; becomes 2nd highest-charting female K-pop solo act on Top Album Sales chart with abouTZU

TWICE’s Tzuyu has made an impressive solo debut on the Billboard charts! On September 17, Billboard announced that Tzuyu’s solo mini album abouTZU has debuted at number 19 on the Top 200 Albums chart, which tracks the most popular albums in the United States.

Tzuyu is now the third female K-pop solo artist to break into the top 100 of the Billboard 200, joining her TWICE bandmates Nayeon and Jihyo, who reached No. 7 and No. 14 on the chart with their solo projects, respectively.

Tzuyu’s solo album abouTZU not only debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart but also claimed the No. 2 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart, making it the second highest-selling album of the week in the United States.

Notably, Tzuyu is only the second female K-pop soloist to reach the top 2 of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. The first was her bandmate Nayeon, who topped the chart with both her solo debut mini album IM NAYEON and her second mini album NA.

Additionally, abouTZU debuted at number 4 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart, making Tzuyu the first female K-pop soloist ever to break into the top 5 of this chart. Tzuyu’s title track Run Away also made a strong showing, entering Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 6 this week. Moreover, Tzuyu debuted at No. 15 on Billboard’s Artist 100.

Advertisement

On September 6 at 1 PM KST, TWICE’s Tzuyu released her first mini album, abouTZU, along with the music video for the title track. Run Away features a modern take on synth pop and dance music.

The EP features six tracks that reveal a different side of the K-pop idol: the title track Run Away, Heartbreak in Heaven featuring BTOB’s Peniel, One Love, Fly, Losing Sleep, and Lazy Baby. The title track, in particular, has received widespread acclaim from global fans for showcasing a completely new persona for the TWICE member.

In a talk show appearance, Tzuyu shared that she aimed to present a bold and fierce personality with abouTZU, a stark contrast to her typically playful and bright image with TWICE. Her goal was to provide fans with a fresh musical experience, and she certainly succeeded.

ALSO READ: TWICE's What Is Love? hits 800 million views, becomes their first music video to achieve milestone