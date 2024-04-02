TWS announces official fan club name 42 (SAI) laced with hidden meaning; Watch

TWS, the newest fifth-generation K-pop boy band following in the footsteps of their elders SEVENTEEN made their debut this year. The K-pop boy band soon with their music and vocals secured a major fan following nationally as well as in international waters. The six-member boy band has finally revealed the official fan club name laden with hidden meaning.

TWS unveils official fandom name; know what it means

The latest K-pop sensation boy band from PLEDIS Entertainment is TWS. The group’s tagline is “twenty-four-seven with us”. Building on the same the K-pop boy band has now announced their official fan club name.

TWS’ official fandom has been named 42 (SAI). Sai is Korean for the number 42. The announcement video for the fandom name explains the derivation of the clever and significant fandom name. 24/7: With us, the tagline of TWS when one overturns the numbers 24 around one gets 42, the fandom name. Giving the fan club such a meaningful name reinstates the deep connection the fans have with the boy group and vice versa. At the end of the video, the tagline becomes 24/7: WITH 42 bringing the hidden meaning complete circle.

Moreover, the announcement from PLEDIS Entertainment explains that 42 (SAI) refers to fans who are with TWS 24/7 and who have the most special relationship with them. They further ask fans to continue their undying support for the group and look forward to TWS and 42 SAI’s future together. Together, they will create delightful stories and memories. They thank the 42 (SAI) who always show love and support for TWS.

Advertisement

Fans were overjoyed to see the new fandom name and some of the fans interpreted the name 42 or SAI to define their special connection with TWS. Sai, the Korean word also means bond or special connection.

Watch the TWS special announcement of their fandom name here.

Know TWS

TWS is the fifth-generation K-pop boy band under PLEDIS Entertainment. It is composed of six members: Shinyu, Hanjin, Dohoon, Youngjae, Kyungmin, and Jihoon. Known as SEVENTEEN's brother group, TWS released their pre-debut single Oh MYmy : 7s on January 2, 2024. The single was followed by the release of their official debut mini-album Sparkling Blue on January 22, 2024. Their lead single Plot Twist charted on Circle Digital Chart at second position.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat