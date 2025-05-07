TWS' Dohoon gets accused of receiving sponsorship from ex-DIA's An Somyi; All we know about 'Tenpro madam' scandal

Former DIA member An Somyi is at the center of serious online controversy. Recently, wild and defamatory rumors emerged about her on anonymous online forums. The allegations have triggered massive public interest, disbelief, and outrage. They range from her alleged role as a high-end escort to being a financial sponsor of a male K-pop rookie.

On May 7, An Somyi’s agency, Modenberry Korea, issued an official statement strongly refuting all allegations against the singer-turned-producer. The agency expressed its intent to pursue strict legal action against the originators of the rumors, which they described as “completely false and defamatory.”

The controversy erupted when an anonymous post surfaced on the online community DC Inside. The post claimed that An Somyi had worked as a ‘madam’ at Tenpro. It is one of South Korea’s most well-known elite adult entertainment establishments. Even more sensationally, the poster accused her of being the financial ‘sponsor’ of Dohoon, a member of the rookie boy group TWS. According to the post, Somyi allegedly supported Dohoon’s activities through personal financial aid, implying an inappropriate and potentially exploitative relationship.

Despite the post being deleted shortly after it gained attention, it spread like wildfire across social media platforms and gossip forums. This sparks intense online discourse and speculation. In response, Modenberry Korea promptly denied every claim, stating, “The claims made by an anonymous user on the online forum DC Inside - such as ‘Tenpro madam’ and ‘sponsor to TWS’ Dohoon’ - are completely false.” They further stated, “These are clearly defamatory and constitute an invasion of personal rights.”

The agency emphasized that it has already begun collecting evidence and testimonies from netizens who captured the deleted posts and submitted screenshots. It also confirmed that a legal complaint was in preparation and would be filed through official legal channels. They also clarified that An Somyi has never worked at or visited Tenpro. Additionally, she has never met or had any personal relationship with TWS’s Dohoon.

Meanwhile, following her departure from DIA in 2019, An Somyi’s career took a controversial turn. She briefly entered the adult broadcasting industry in 2021. It generated considerable media buzz and fan backlash. However, she ceased all related content by January 2023. In March 2024, she faced legal scrutiny. This time for allegedly making false accusations of attempted sexual assault. She was legally detained for a period during the investigation, leading to a temporary halt in her professional activities.

However, her signing with Modenberry Korea in March 2025 marked a new chapter in her career. Rather than returning as a performer, Somyi announced her shift toward production and behind-the-scenes work. She is reportedly leading development on a new boy group project, which is currently scheduled for debut in 2028.

An Somyi also resumed social media activities last month. In April, she quietly reappeared on Instagram by updating her profile photo. It is a subtle but symbolic gesture signaling her intent to re-engage with the public. The internet remains divided, with some demanding accountability and others defending her right to privacy and due process. However, one thing is certain: An Somyi and her agency will not tolerate the spread of baseless and malicious claims.

