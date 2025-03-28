Ex-DIA's Somyi sues Garosero for 'false claims' amid Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

Former DIA member Somyi's current agency has reacted to YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute's claims of the artist being involved in a romantic relationship with her former agency's CEO. They presented their "social stance" regarding the accusation through an official statement released on March 28, as reported by K-media outlet Daily Sports. They also probed legal action against the malicious remarks made by Kim Se Eui regarding the K-pop idol.

Ahn Somyi's agency, Modenerry Korea's statement, addressed the "false information, personal attacks, and defamation" directed at their artist. They pointed out that a video of Garosero titled [Shocking Exclusive] DIA Members Fighting Over One Man fueled the spread of misconceptions about Somyi among fans and online communities. The video claimed that the K-pop idol dated PocketDol Studio's CEO, Kim Kwang Soo. PocketDol Studio is the company that managed DIA before their end of contract in 2022.

Somyi's current agency referred to the accusation as being "completely false" and mentioned their retaliatory course of action against the YouTube channel. They stated, 'We will proceed with legal measures against this false claim." They have reached the decision after "thorough review of the situation." They intend to pursue the legal action "without any leniency" in order to "protect our artist’s rights and interests."

As per Moden Berry Korea's statement, "Posting, spreading, and engaging in the distribution of malicious content about our artist is a criminal act." By taking things to court, they wanted to "contribute to the growth of a healthy fan culture" and requested the fans for their interest and support. The label will "continue to collect evidence to file criminal complaints and civil lawsuits for damages."

If they actually end up suing Garosero, it would be an addition to their latest legal trouble with Kim Soo Hyun. The actor's agency filed a case against late Kim Sae Ron's family and the operator of Garosero, Kim Se Eui, on charges of blackmail and violating the Special Act on the Punishment of S*xual Crimes. The case was filed due to the YouTuber posting a butt-naked photo of the actor after receiving it from the bereaved family.