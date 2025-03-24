TXT’s Beomgyu gears up for solo debut with rock-inspired mixtape Panic; here's when it's releasing

TXT’s Beomgyu is ready to begin a new chapter in his musical career as he gears up for his long-awaited solo debut. In the early hours of March 24, BIGHIT MUSIC officially confirmed the release of his first solo mixtape, Panic, marking a major step in his artistic journey. The announcement immediately sparked excitement among fans, as Beomgyu has long been recognized for his deep passion for music production.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, Panic will serve as an expression of Beomgyu’s personal experiences and distinct musical style, delivered through a rock band sound. The agency emphasized that this project is deeply connected to his identity as a musician, stating, “Beomgyu’s Mixtape: Panic is Beomgyu’s solo debut project that captures his distinct musical colors and personal story with a powerful rock band sound.”

The mixtape is set to be released digitally worldwide on March 27 at 6 p.m. KST. However, in an exciting addition to the announcement, it was also revealed that a limited-edition physical version of the mixtape will be made available at a later date. Fans eager to secure a physical copy of Beomgyu’s debut project will have the opportunity to place pre-orders starting from March 24 at 11 a.m. KST.

The album’s distribution will follow a staggered schedule, with deliveries in South Korea and Japan beginning on May 15, while fans in the United States will start receiving their copies on June 20. This delayed but exclusive physical release has already generated significant buzz, with many predicting that demand for the album will be overwhelming.

Adding to the anticipation, the first official teaser image and mood poster for Panic were revealed alongside the announcement. The artwork features an illustration of five flowers, an image that has since fueled numerous fan theories across social media. MOAs, the devoted fans of TXT, have been actively speculating about the possible meanings behind the visual.

Many fans believe that Panic could set the tone for a new phase in TXT’s individual and group activities, showcasing the members' ability to stand out as solo artists while maintaining their collective synergy. In an industry where K-pop idols are increasingly branching out into solo careers, Beomgyu’s mixtape represents a meaningful step toward expanding his musical identity.

As fans count down to March 27, excitement fills the air, with many eager to see how this new era will unfold for him. The journey toward his solo debut has been long-awaited, and with Panic, Beomgyu is ready to carve out a space for himself as both an idol and a musician with a distinct voice in the industry.