Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa’s My Sweet Mobster claims top spots in buzzworthy drama and actor rankings

My Sweet Mobster is an ongoing K-drama that is receiving a lot of traction for its romantic yet emotional and funny storyline. The show has managed to rank first on the most buzzworthy drama list. Moreover, the lead actor, Uhm Tae Goo, continues to rank first on the list of most popular actors.

My Sweet Mobster ranks top on the most buzzworthy K-drama list

On July 22, 2024, Good Data Corporation released the weekly list of the TV dramas that generated the most buzz or most popularity among viewers and My Sweet Mobster took the first spot for the fourth consecutive week. Furthermore, Uhm Tae Goo, the lead actor of the show, ranked no. 1 on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members yet again. On the other hand, the lead female actor, Han Sun Hwa, took the third spot on the list.

The ongoing K-drama Miss Night and Day climbed to the second spot on the drama list this week, with Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji, Lee Jung Eun, and Choi Jin Hyuk grabbing the fourth, fifth, and ninth spots on the actor list respectively.

Good Partner debuted in third place, with Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun in sixth place and in the most buzzworthy actor rankings. Moreover, The Auditors held the fourth spot, with Shin Ha Kyun in second, Jin Goo in eighth, and Lee Jung Ha in tenth.

Advertisement

More about My Sweet Mobster

Apart from Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, the cast of the show includes Kwon Yool, Kim Hyun Jin, Yang Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Joon, and more. Based on the web novel A Woman Who Plays, the K-drama is directed by Kim Woo Hyun and Kim Young Hwan and written by Na Kyung.

The plot of My Sweet Mobster centers on Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster seeking redemption from his family's generational criminal past. His primary goal is to dismantle criminal organizations and provide new opportunities for former convicts.

The series is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes, airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 KST on the South Korean network JTBC.

ALSO READ: 2NE1 reunion confirmed: K-pop girl group to embark on global world tour starting October 2024