Uncontrollably Fond clocks 8 years: 5 reasons to watch Bae Suzy-Kim Woo Bin's melodrama ahead of reunion in All the Love You Wish For

Uncontrollably Fond is a hit melodrama starring Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin which premiered on July 6, 2016. The drama was loved by the audience for its heart-touching story and the emotions it evoked. The lead on-screen couple of the drama will be seen together once more in the upcoming romance comedy All the Love You Wish For. As Uncontrollably Fond celebrates 8 years of release, here are 5 reasons why you should watch it.

5 reasons to watch Uncontrollably Fond featuring Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin

Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin's reunion

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy took the lead in the drama Uncontrollably Fond and showed their passionate on-screen chemistry. They impressed the viewers with their portrayal of the characters they were playing. 8 years later, both Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin have grown as actors and as people so it will be interesting to see how their dynamic plays out in All the Love You Wish For. Uncontrollably Fond is a great watch as we await the upcoming fantasy romance comedy.

Melodrama 101

Uncontrollably Fond is a melodrama to the very core. Many viewers opined that the series is too dramatic and emotional at times, but the beauty is that it is intentional. Since Uncontrollably Fond is a melodrama, it only makes sense that the scenes are emotionally charged and focus more on the drama than logic.

Advertisement

Bittersweet tones

The drama has bittersweet notes throughout. While one can expect the kind of ending the drama would have, one can only hope for a happier one. Even though the ending seems mostly predictable, the drama focuses on the happier times and also indulges with the darker sides. It is like life itself, both happy and sad.

Beauty of tragic ending

K-dramas are known for avoiding sad and tragic endings and often skipping logic in the process. Uncontrollably Fond chooses otherwise and gives the story a justified ending even if it is a sa done. Every emotion the viewer feels while watching the drama feels worth it with the ending. The viewer's feelings don't go to waste.

How Uncontrollably Fond's ending raises anticipation for All the Love You Wish For

Since Uncontrollably Fond is a melodrama with a tragic ending, fans eagerly look forward to All the Love You Wish For as it is a fantasy romance comedy. Audiences anticipate the release greatly as they would get to see the actors' romance once more and they also hope for a happy ending this time around.

Advertisement

More about All the Love You Wish For

All the Love You Wish For has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream will be directing the project.

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

All the Love You Wish For is expected to be released in the latter half of 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon and Twenty Five Twenty One’s Kim Tae Ri picked as character inspiration by NINE’s author