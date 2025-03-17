Was BTS' Jungkook at aespa's Seoul concert? Fans allegedly spot him among G-Dragon, Gummy, and more

BTS' Jungkook allegedly attended aespa's concert in Seoul on March 16 (Sunday) during his military leave. Several fan-circulated photos and videos gave rise to the speculation that he was spotted among G-Dragon, Gummy and more at aespa's 2nd encore concert, LIVE TOUR 'SYNK: PARALLEL LINE ENCORE' at KSPO DOME. His manager was also allegedly present there to take care of the artist.

A person present at the concert, clad in a black jacket, black mask, and a brown furry headpiece, has been considered to be Jungkook, and is currently going viral on social media. their striking resemblance to BTS's Jungkook. The individual's distinctive doe eyes and baggy attire—a signature style of the K-pop star—fueled the speculations. Viral clips alleged Jungkook enjoyed the aespa concert and later departing the venue with his manager. Although Jungkook has not publicly confirmed his attendance, fans were abuzz with theories about why he might have been there.

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Aepsa were rumored to have gone to the Golden Listening party, and Jungkook went to show them support at their biggest arena show to date." They praised Jungkook for attending the concert, taking time out from his military schedule, and attributed his enduring popularity to being "supportive of his peers." Some fans even raised questions, wondering if Jungkook's attendance was due to an invitation from aespa or SM Entertainment, while others pondered why he was the only BTS member spotted at the event.

Some fans even seemed surprised at how buff Jungkook allegedly looked at present. They recalled Jimin talking about how "Jungkook is huge now." Another fan pointed out how he was seen several times supporting female artists. They wrote, "One thing about Jungkook: he will always be girls music biggest enthusiast and concert attendee." A few other BTS ARMY expressed their happiness at the boy band's maknae line members, Jungkook and V, being able to take breaks and enjoy their time during military training.