BTS 7 Moments announced: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's solo work teased; check out pre-order and release dates

BTS 7 Moments, one of the most highly anticipated upcoming projects from the K-pop group, has unveiled its release date and other exciting details. Through a captivating 3D visualizer dropped on March 17, the boy band announced the pre-order date, and confirmed that fans won't have to wait long to book the album. The artistic visualizer includes a silver 'BTS DISK' where a chip is inserted, transporting us into the enchanting world of the boy band.

The visualizer also includes black and white images of the seven members, hinting that the project will be a collection of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's solo works. The announcement of the exciting project was made on March 5, just two days after RM and V began countdown to their discharge. According to BIGHIT Music, BTS 7 Moments will be dropped in an episodic format from March 16 to April 2.

The album will officially release on April 2, 2025 (KST), and will be available for pre-ordering before that. BTS ARMY can book the album on March 19, 2025 at 11 a.m. KST. As only three BTS members are left to complete their mandatory military service, the thrilling announcement has sent fans into a frenzy. Fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement about the first full-group musical offering of the boy band since Take Two, released on their 10th anniversary in June 9, 2023. A fan wrote, "BTS 7 Moments is an extended journey through their solo eras?! This is gonna be so amazing."

Following the announcement of the upcoming project, hashtags like BTS BTS BTS, BTS IS COMING and BTS_7_Moments have been trending on X. Besides, BTS 7 Moments, Run BTS Poly Highlight Package is also set to drop next month. It will be available for pre-order on April 8 at 11 a.m. KST, and is slated for release on April 24. Although details about the same have not been out of wraps, fans speculated it to feature previously unreleased Run BTS footage or some behind-the-scenes fun interactions of the boy band members.