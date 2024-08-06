‘Was not a lie’: (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon addresses controversial lyrics hinting at contract termination with CUBE Entertainment

Soyeon, the leader of (G)I-DLE, is under fire for seemingly taking a jab at CUBE Entertainment through her solo performance. As speculations were on the rise, the artist took to Instagram to clear the rumors and address the situation directly to her fans.

(G)I-DLE held their third world tour, titled (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL] IN SEOUL, held at KSPO DOME in Seoul for two days, August 3-4, 2024. The leader of the group, Soyeon, gave a solo stage performance that became the talk of town due to its controversial lyrics as she performed her solo track, which included the lyrics, “Contract ends in November. Who can stop me?“ The particular line caught fans’ attention which coincides with the time of her contract renewal with CUBE Entertainment.

However, on August 6, 2024, the artist put up a story with an elaborate caption that basically stated that she did not lie or particularly add the lyrics to hurt someone. Moreover, she also added that she previously had a conversation with the company regarding the lyrics and she did not hide it from them. In the end, she added that she will work harder in the future and try to overcome any feelings of discomfort with the company.

The artist has also faced backlash from the K-pop community, as many felt like she was shading her fellow K-pop idols on the track. Nevertheless, the rapper has seemingly cleared up the confusion and will hopefully continue to work with CUBE Entertainment and (G)I-DLE.

Soyeon is a rapper and record producer who debuted as a K-pop idol with (G)I-DLE and produced many title tracks for the group. However, she initially gained attention for her appearances in Produce 101 and Unpretty Rapstar. She made her debut as a solo artist with the EP Windy, along with the title track Beam Beam, in 2021.

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment, and they made their debut in 2018 with their first EP, I Am, along with the title track Latata. Apart from Soyeon, the group consists of four members: Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua. They recently made their comeback with a mini-album I SWAY with the title track Klaxon in 2024.

