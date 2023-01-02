OMG: 5 reasons why NewJeans’ latest release is one of the best K-Pop MVs till date

On January 2nd at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), NewJeans ' single album and MV 'OMG' was released. 'OMG' deals with the story of a strange sense of distance, caution, and unfamiliarity that coexist on the side of the desire to get closer to each other. s a bouncy and exciting hip-hop R&B song that mixes 'UK garage' rhythm and trap rhythm based on hip-hop drum source and percussion.

The strengths of NewJeans, such as the retro concept to believe in and watch, the narrative music video that is tightly packed with the keyword 'relationship', the content that makes you more immersed, the beautiful visuals of the members, the ability to blend these concepts perfectly, and the addictive yet attractive song. The number of pre-orders for NewJeans' 'OMG' this time exceeded 800,000 copies, surpassing the pre-order amount of the debut album and the total sales volume. The pre-released song 'Ditto' took first place on various music charts upon its release, and is still receiving a lot of love.

The pre-released song 'Ditto' attracted attention as soon as it was released with Park Ji Hu and Choi Hyun Wook's appearances and the retro sensibility of the video. In this way, New Jeans has already captured not only the topic but also the music charts in a short period of time. If last summer was refreshing NewJeans, this hip-hop R&B 'OMG' is expected to show a hip yet dreamy NewJeans.

In particular, it showed the 'retro' concept properly. With styling and cover images reminiscent of the 1990s and early 2000s, they instantly caught the eye, establishing themselves as a girl group with a unique concept. Here, while focusing on the narrative of 'relationship', the music video with an interesting story received a lot of attention. The chorus that is easy to sing along with the lyrics that resonate with, the addictive melody, and the attractive choreography were also points. As a result, content such as challenges, cover songs, and cover dances naturally increased.

This song expresses NewJeans ' unique and trendy tone in various styles, and it is expected that you will be able to feel another personality and charm of NewJeans. It is also expected to present a completely different feeling from the debut album 'NewJeans' released last summer. NewJeans is one of the representative 4th generation girl groups that made the second half of 2022 hot with their debut. In a short period of time, not only did all of the triple title songs such as 'Attention', 'Cookie' and 'Hype Boy' become hits, but also led to the cover dance craze, winning both the Rookie Award and the Grand Prize at the year-end awards ceremony. He boasted an unrivaled presence and charm.

Here are five reasons why this song and MV had us gripping our seats:-

Song

The title song 'OMG', which was released following the pre-release song released at the end of the year, is a bouncy and exciting hip-hop R&B song that mixes UK garage rhythm and trap rhythm based on hip-hop drum source and percussion. In particular, the fact that the song was conceived during the production of the debut album also arouses interest. Member Hanni participated in writing the lyrics, and one can feel another charm of NewJeans by expressing their unique and trendy tone in various styles.

Concept

NewJeans have made a name for themselves from their debut time as one of the most unique K-Pop groups to exist as they break the stereotypes and the mold presented to them by the predecessors and rather, pave a new way of creating music as well as the MV. The MV is set in a mental facility where the five members express their issues and who they see themselves as. While it can seem quirky and funny, it is actually an inside view on how intense feelings can alter you as a person.

The members

In the MV, each member has a different problem. Hanni thinks she is Siri, iPhone’s built-in, voice controlled personal assistant, Danielle was found laughing at a TV with static but she is actually the person who thinks they are being controlled and tries to make the members remember that they are, in fact, NewJeans. It seems like Hyein has ‘main character syndrome’ where she takes the role of the main character in her favorite fairy tales like Cinderella, Matchstick girl and Snow White while Haerin thinks she is a cat and is seen in many scenes, behaving like one. But the most twisted one is Minji’s, who pretends to be a doctor taking all the other members to the facility while she, herself, suffers through issues.

The message

The song talks about being lovesick and how those intense feelings make one go crazy and that is what shows in the MV as well. The idea of being meta in the MV also adds a nice flair to it. The idea of being in a relationship and expressing the struggles of being in one in this day and age is amazingly executed.

References

The MV is packed with references. First, the choreography for OMG was initially shown to the viewers in Ditto and other scenes from that MV also makes its way like the gray cat represents Haerin. Kim Joo Hun of Big Mouth fame makes an appearance as the doctor who eventually becomes overwhelmed with all the stories he heard but the end scene is truly the cherry on top when a girl is shown writing hate comments about NewJeans and Minji appears as the doctor, taking her away.

