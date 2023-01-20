WATCH: TWICE have been ‘craving for love’ in the glowing MV for MOONLIGHT SUNRISE

On January 20, TWICE unveiled the fun MV for MOONLIGHT SUNRISE and we fell in love with them all over again! The MV began with a sweet animation of the moon, butterfly, lock and key, showing them trying to gain the love of their crush and the MV goes on to them trying different ways of convincing their love and they look absolutely gorgeous as they do it.

Previously, various teasing contents such as announcement images, individual and group concept photos, highlight music videos, and two music video teasers were opened sequentially on the official social media handles and raised expectations. The concept image showed the deep eyes and mysterious charm of the nine members, and the music video teaser expressing deep emotions also caught the attention of domestic and foreign fans. Attention is also focused on the performance of the new song, which contains gestures that attract love as if by magic.

Prior to the release of the new mini-album in March, TWICE released the pre-release English single ‘MOONLIGHT SUNRISE’ on January 20, and launched a signal flare in 2023. The new song is an original English single released about a year and three months after TWICE's first English single 'The Feels' debut.

The song has a futuristic feel to it and the members showed off their beautiful vocals and rapping skills.The choreography is the most TWICE-like and their outfits look breathtaking in different scenes! Compared to The Feels, this is more mellow and still upbeat but has a romantic feel to it. The Feels is like a coming of age film while MOONLIGHT SUNRISE is a romantic comedy!

TWICE’s achievements:

According to the recent announcement of the '2022 year-end report' by the US Billboard chart and music data aggregation company, TWICE’s 11th mini album 'BETWEEN 1&2' released in August last year sold 199,000 copies. Recorded and ranked 6th in the TOP 10 SELLING CD ALBUMS OF 2022 IN US category. In particular, TWICE proved their global album power by being the only K-pop girl group to be named on the chart.

Last year, TWICE set numerous records on the US Billboard, proving their status as a 'global top girl group'. The first mini album 'IM NAYEON' released by Nayeon, the first solo runner of TWICE in June 2022, achieved the highest number of weekly album sales ever by a K-pop solo artist on the Billboard 200, the first top 10, and was released in August. The complete album 'BETWEEN 1&2' climbed to No. 3 on the chart and entered the top 10 of the 'Billboard 200' for the third time in their career.

JYP expected, "With this single, TWICE is expected to properly start their activities in 2023."The 12th mini album is scheduled to be released in March. Attention is also focusing on whether TWICE will enter the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' for the second time with this English single. Previously, TWICE first entered the chart at No. 83 with their first English single, “The Feels,” released in October 2021. Currently, among K-pop girl groups, there are only Wonder Girls and BLACKPINK besides TWICE that have entered the 'Hot 100'.

In the 8th year of debut, the agency reported the peak point of TWICE in 2022, which is radiating a unique presence by writing the highest record at a special point that has the meaning of walking steps. TWICE took first place on several charts in the US, the world's largest music market, and raised their reputation as a 'K-pop representative girl group'. Among them, the global music streaming platform Spotify stood out. In 2022, the number of music plays in the US reached a whopping 289.41 million as of December 15, reaffirming their hot popularity by becoming the K-pop girl group most streamed by local fans in the US this year.

Recently, the total cumulative streaming of all music sources registered on Spotify worldwide exceeded 5.5 billion, setting a record and showing off the powerful sound source power. They also set a good record with a single album. The title song 'Talk that Talk' of the first complete comeback in 2022 'BETWEEN 1&2' ranked 49th on the Spotify Daily Top Song Global Chart as of August 26, the day of its release.

TWICE has achieved great results in the North American market since the release of 'The Feels'.The 3rd regular album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3 (Formula of Love: O+T=<3)’ released in November of the same year ranked third, and the 11th mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ released in August of last year. also ranked 3rd on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200'.

Also, in June of last year, Nayeon's first mini-album 'IM NAYEON', the group's first solo runner, ranked 7th, the highest among K-pop solo female singers, on the 'Billboard 200'. Even among the other male and female soloists, it is the second highest ranking for a K-pop solo on the corresponding chart, following RM's 'Indigo' at number three.

