TWICE announces single Moonlight Sunrise: A look at their past English releases including The Feels

On January 3, through official social media handles, TWICE announced that it would release the single Moonlight Sunrise with English lyrics at 2 PM KST on January 20. This is the second English single release. On October 1, 2021, TWICE released their first English single, 'The Feels'. At the time, it entered the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' at number 83, achieving the feat of entering the chart for the first time.

TWICE plans to release their 12th mini album in March after the single release. It has been about 7 months since the group album 'BETWEEN 1&2' (Between One and Two) was released in August last year. JYP Entertainment said on its official website on January 3rd, “TWICE member Dahyun was confirmed for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test conducted on the same day. After the self-kit test at around 10:00 PM KST on January 2nd, a rapid antigen test was carried out on the 3rd, and the final result was positive, and they are quarantined and recuperated according to the instructions of the public health center. We will do our best," they said.

TWICE’s achievements:

TWICE's report card was on the chart 12 times, including 8 songs on the global K-pop chart, 2 songs on the digital chart, and 2 songs on the streaming chart. The average ranking of songs entering the chart is 142nd. Among a total of 416 artists who entered the circle chart last week, 25 artists (teams) who entered the chart more than 12 times are in the top 6.0%. On the global K-pop chart, 'Talk that Talk' ranked 17th, 'The Feels' ranked 49th, 'I CAN’T STOP ME' ranked 83rd, 'FANCY' ranked 86th, 'What is Love?' ranked 114th. It entered the chart eight times, including 'Feel Special', 'Merry & Happy' at No. 171, and 'Alcohol-Free' at No. 200.

The Feels:

‘The Feels' is a song that makes the body shake with an exciting disco rhythm and melody, and the lyrics contain the excitement of falling in love at first sight. Their first English single, 'The Feels', released 6 years after their debut, achieved remarkable results on the US Billboard charts. As of October 16 last year, they entered Billboard's main chart 'Hot 100' at number 83, and as of 2021, they shined their name as the only K-pop girl group to be listed on the chart. As of January 2022, it has been ranked for two consecutive weeks on 'Pop Airplay', a chart that ranks the songs that reach the largest audience every week on pop radio stations across the United States.

With 'The Feels' achieving 300 million views, TWICE added another record of over 100 million views. The music video for Nayeon's 1st mini album 'IM NAYEON', released on June 24th, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube as of the morning of the 10th. TWICE has a total of 20 million-view music videos, including 16 active songs from 'Like OOH-AHH' to 'SCIENTIST', 3 songs released in Japan, and the first English single 'The Feels'. The MV itself was upbeat, bright and fun- in true TWICE style. It had ONCEs going ga-ga over the outfits, pretty transitions and beautiful choreography.

What You Waiting For:

One of their first English songs was What You Waiting For from their Japanese album Fake and True. The song is upbeat and dance-themed. The lyrics talk about them pursuing their lover to make the next step and confess their love to each other. The fun love song has a lot of impact from the first listen. This is different from most of TWICE’s discography as it makes you want to dance.

More and More (English Version):

‘MORE & MORE' is a song about the feelings of longing for the other person when the excitement and sweetness of love are ripe. JYP Entertainment's representative producer, J.Y. Park was in charge of writing lyrics and arranging, and famous overseas writers such as MNEK and popular American artist Julia Michaels added their hands to complete the song. The Korean music video received great love as the nine members' visuals of goddesses in the forest and powerful performances of the chorus added to the excitement. TWICE achieved the global achievement of entering the US Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200' for the first time with the 9th mini album containing the song.

I Can’t Stop Me (English Version):

'I Can’t Stop Me’ was written by JYP Entertainment's representative producer Park Jin-young and K-pop hit maker Shim Eun-ji, and the lyrics contain special emotions that are difficult for even the person himself to control, conflicting at the crossroads between good and evil. It is a retro-style synthwave genre that combines European electronic sound with American synth sound of the 80s, and is characterized by addictive melodies and powerful performances.

