WATCH: Yuju makes her captivatingly powerful solo debut with ‘Play’

Former GFRIEND member Yuju has finally made her extremely anticipated debut as a soloist, and it is everything we’d hoped for and more. On January 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), the talented vocalist dropped her solo debut mini album, ‘REC.’, as well as a music video for the title track, ‘Play’.

With a mid-tempo beat that is the perfect base to the slightly eerie tune, ‘Play’ does justice to Yuju’s impeccable vocals. Singing about love that was never reciprocated, Yuju’s official foray into the music world as a soloist is a bold, emotional track, full of life in all its drama. The hauntingly beautiful music video goes perfectly with ‘Play’, which is guaranteed to give you chills with every listen.

The music video oscillates between sets drenched in either deep red or soft blue, interspersed with shots of Yuju as she plays with a marionette that perhaps represents how she was toyed with, in the one-sided relationship she sings about. Watch the poetically alluring music video for ‘Play’, below:

At the online press conference for ‘REC.’, Yuju spoke about the album, saying, “Even if I did one song, I felt that I wanted to do music that smelled like my soul. In my music, I thought I should be as honest as possible, and that’s why I was able to show such a bold appearance.”

Yuju’s solo debut EP contains five tracks in all: ‘Bad Blood’ (intro), ‘Play’ (title), ‘Cold Winter’ (featuring Mad Clown), ‘The Killa’, and ‘Blue Nostalgia’. Yuju has her name on the credits for every single track as a lyricist, especially ‘Blue Nostalgia’, which she wrote entirely herself. Additionally, with the exception of the intro, ‘Bad Blood’, Yuju has also participated in the composition of four tracks out of five.