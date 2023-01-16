Weak Hero Class 1's Park Ji Hoon and Our Blues star Roh Yoon Seo to lead new thriller? Agencies respond

Park Ji Hoon’s Maroo Entertainment said that the actor has received multiple offers and ‘Bastard’ is only one of the projects he is being considered for at the moment. They, however, did confirm that he was offered the role of Woojin. They did not confirm his participation. On the other hand, Roh Yoon Seo’s MAA Entertainment responded with, “Roh Yoon Seo received an offer to appear in the drama ‘Bastard’, but she ultimately decided not to appear in it.", thereby denying her participation. The adapted drama is expected to be released on an OTT platform.

An upcoming new K-drama named ‘Bastard’ seems to be in the works. As per reports on January 16, idol and actor Park Ji Hoon is in talks to join the cast lineup as the main character. Meanwhile, Roh Yoon Seo was approached for the female lead role. Soon after, agencies of both actors responded to the reports.

K-drama Bastard

The working title of the drama, ‘Bastard’, is a webtoon inspired story of a boy named Seon Woo Jin who lives with his psychopathic father. While the father’s actions are questionable as is known to have committed murder all through his life, the young son has a different mindset. The high schooler soon becomes aware of a new transfer student named Yeon Woo who becomes the next target of his murderer father. Trying to save her and protect her at all costs, Woo Jin goes through a lot of struggles. ‘Bastard’ is said to have been capturing that angle in the drama. The webtoon of the same name was previously released on Naver and has received a lot of attention already, raising excitement for the cast lineup for its drama adaptation.

While Park Ji Hoon was offered the role of Seon Woo Jin is likely to accept it, now that Roh Yoon Seo has declined the offer to star as Yeon Woo, the casting stays open. The father’s role and the actor for the same have also not been revealed so far.

About Roh Yoon Seo

She is a rookie actor under MAA Entertainment which also houses other talented actresses like Go Yoon Jung, who wowed the audiences with her acting and chemistry in ‘Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow’, as well as Jung Da Bin and more. Starting out as a model, Roh Yoon Seo took on magazine shoots and more as her primary focus in 2018 and eventually moved to acting with a debut role in ‘Our Blues’ as the high schooler Bang Yeong Ju. Her acting of a pregnant teenager who gives it all for her child was highly praised. Her next role was in the Netflix movie as Yeon Du, a girl with a heart condition who leaves her friend behind to investigate about her crush’s interests. Since then, she has taken on the character of Nam Hae Yi who is the main lead Jeon Do Yeon’s character Nam Haeng Soon’s sister’s daughter. As a high ranker in her class and with the aim to top in her school, she requests to be put into Jung Kyung Ho’s character Choi Chi Yeol who is a star instructor’s private classes. She has a subtle love line with the character of Lee Chae Min.

About Park Ji Hoon

A child actor who debuted at the age of 8 years old, Park Ji Hoon was made for the entertainment industry. Earlier grabbing supporting roles, after turning into a teenager, he entered the world of K-pop. Park Ji Hoon took part in the Mnet idol survival program named ‘Produce 101 (season 2)’ and stood second, recording a whopping 1.1 million votes only behind Kang Daniel’s 1.5 million. He became a viral moment with his ‘save’ gesture and was nicknamed the ‘wink boy’ thanks to his memorable wink that was caught on camera. He debuted with Wanna One in 2017, which culminated their group activities in 2019, only reuniting for a performance a couple of years later.

Park Ji Hoon went solo as a singer and also resumed his acting activities soon after with a main role in ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’ followed by lead characters in ‘Love Revolution’, and ‘At a Distance, Spring Is Green’. His most recent role was in Wavve’s ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ where he played Yeon Si Eun, the genius student who fights against school violence using his brain. Park Ji Hoon was critically praised for his acting where he displayed multiple emotions and stood strong in the face of adversity. He was applauded for his choice and growth as an actor over the years, making the viewers excited for his forthcoming roles. He was recently confirmed to be making his big-screen debut.