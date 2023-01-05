Wednesday’s Emma Myers raves about SEVENTEEN with Jimmy Fallon; Recommends THIS song to him

On January 5, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shared a clip featuring Emma Myers of ‘Wednesday’ fame talking about her love for SEVENTEEN. She dove into several details about the group, explaining their group concept and why they are called SEVENTEEN despite having 13 members. Being a fan for 5 years, she is a true K-Pop follower. With her explanation and charm, Jimmy Fallon was excited to get to know the group a little more. When asked which song is right to begin the journey of getting to know SEVENTEEN, Emma Myers recommended one of their recent releases ‘To You’ and described it as ‘upbeat, fun and having a great story behind the song’.

About Wednesday:

Emma Myers became popular after her role as Enid Sinclair, a bubbly and bright werewolf roommate who tries to befriend Wednesday. The show is a coming-of-age rendition of the beloved show Addams Family which focuses solely on Wednesday as a teenager, learning how to grow up and fight evil spirits and to find out she is not so evil after all. The show went on to become the second-most watched English-Language Netflix series, just a few weeks after a release.

Previously, it was revealed that Emma Myers is a big fan of K-Pop after seeing her Instagram following was mostly K-Pop groups and solo artists. She had previously expressed her love for SEVENTEEN in another interview. She became a Carat (SEVENTEEN’s fandom name) after coming across their popular upbeat song ‘Aju Nice’. She also revealed her bias in SEVENTEEN is Jeonghan because she is enamored by his visuals, voice and personality. Some other groups she loves are BTS, GOT7, ASTRO, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SHINee, NCT, STAYC, Kim Sejeong, TWICE and ATEEZ.

On the 'Annual Certified Chart', which is created and certified by global fans, Seventeen took first place with 'Face the Sun'. On December 28th, SEVENTEEN held the final concert of their third world tour 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR 'BE THE SUN'' in Jakarta. The performance was a stadium-level performance that was added thanks to the explosive response of the fans. SEVENTEEN held 29 performances in 22 cities over a period of six months, starting with the Seoul concert held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on June 25-26, followed by an arena tour in North America and Asia, a dome tour in Japan, and additional performances at Asian stadiums. They blended and proved again that he is the hottest artist in the K-pop scene around the world.

SEVENTEEN ranked 16th with '4th Album 'Face the Sun', 27th with '9th Mini Album 'Attacca', 33rd with '7th Mini Album 'Henggarae', 34th '3RD ALBUM ‘An Ode’, No. 35 '4th Album Repackage ‘SECTOR 17’, No. 43 4th Album ‘Face the Sun (Weverse)', No. 49 Seven albums, including '4th Album Repackage ‘SECTOR 17’' (694 copies), were placed on the charts.

Vernon:

Vernon released his first solo mixtape 'Black Eye' recently. ‘Black Eye’ is a pop punk genre song that harmonizes casually tossing vocals and upbeat band sounds.

GOING SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN came back with their beloved variety show GOING SEVENTEEN on YouTube. On December 28th, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), SEVENTEEN uploaded 'Winter Vacation Special: Know and Don't Know #1' by 'GOING SEVENTEEN' on their official YouTube channel. In this video, which was decorated as a special broadcast, Seventeen, who returned to their middle school days, were divided into teams 'I don't know' and 'I Know' and enjoyed various games.

SEVENTEEN first warmed up by 'throwing their shoes far' to determine their karate. As they progressed through the game, they gave off a sense of entertainment, such as passionate reactions, body gags, and the punishment of 'write your name with your butt if you get hit (with slippers)'. In the 'Scarecrow' game that followed, S.Coups' unexpected lying position, Woozi's abs workout using an iron bar, and Joshua's crazy performance with an iron bar, etc., brought laughter to the audience. SEVENTEEN decided the winner of the 'Scarecrow' game, which ended in a draw, with rock-paper-scissors.

SEVENTEEN’s Award:

SEVENTEEN received awards side by side at the 'Japan Record Awards', Japan's TBS prestigious year-end music awards ceremony. This is the first time that SEVENTEEN has won an award at the 'Japan Record Awards'. SEVENTEEN said that it was an honor to receive such an award at the 'Japan Record Awards', which has a long history and tradition and they were happy to be able to perform on the wonderful stage. They also said that they would work hard to show their fans, Carats, a more mature image in the future." After winning the award, SEVENTEEN performed the title song ‘DREAM’ from their first EP ‘DREAM’ in Japan.

ALSO READ: BIGHIT MUSIC makes official statement about sending gifts to BTS’ Jin; Jungkook to release a new song?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the song choice? Let us know in the comments below.