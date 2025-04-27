Weekly Korean Newsmakers: Kim Soo Hyun hunts for Kim Sae Ron's aunt, BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' RM announce new music, more

This week has seen a wave of shocking developments in the entertainment world, from a pop-up store's possible cancellation to explosive collaborations between global music stars. BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with a legendary band, while BTS' RM joins forces with a hip-hop icon. Meanwhile, a major K-pop group's Spotify account has been hacked amid ongoing controversies, and a YouTuber's actions have sparked outrage. Read on to find out what's really going on behind the headlines.

NewJeans' pop-up store advertisement pulled amid dispute with ADOR

Indomie recently pulled its Instagram advertisement for the NewJeans pop-up store, causing confusion among fans. Initially announced by Team Bunnies, the pop-up was set to take place in Seoul from May 1 to May 13, 2025, featuring exclusive NJZ merchandise, free tastings of Indomie noodles, and limited-edition photocards. However, the ad was taken down on April 26, 2025, sparking speculation that Indomie may have realized they made a mistake by working with a third party rather than coordinating with NewJeans' agency, ADOR.

This move is further complicated by a recent court ruling in favor of the agency, prohibiting NewJeans from engaging in independent promotional activities. Fans are now left uncertain about the event's future and await further clarification from Indomie or Team Bunnies.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Maroon 5 team up for new track Priceless

Maroon 5 has officially confirmed their upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK's Lisa, titled Priceless. The band shared the exciting news on April 26, 2025, with a teaser video, sparking a flurry of anticipation among fans. The song marks Lisa's first release after her Coachella solo performance and her debut collaboration with Maroon 5.

Fans had been speculating about the partnership after Adam Levine teased a new single during an appearance on The Tonight Show. The buzz intensified after behind-the-scenes footage was shared on social media. Meanwhile, Priceless is part of Maroon 5's upcoming album, expected this summer, with pre-saves now available.

BTS RM and Epik High's Tablo collaborate on new track Stop The Rain

Exciting news for fans of BTS and Epik High! After much anticipation, it has been revealed that BTS member RM will collaborate with Epik High's Tablo on a new track titled Stop The Rain. The song is set to release on May 2, 2025, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Tablo announced the collaboration on April 25, and pre-saves are now available. This marks RM's return feature with Epik High after their previous collaboration on All Day for RM's solo album Indigo in 2022.

The long-standing friendship between the two teams continues to shine, with Tablo also being supportive of BTS members in various ways. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Stop The Rain as a powerful addition to both artists' catalogs.

BLACKPINK's Spotify account hacked amid controversies surrounding YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's official Spotify account has reportedly been compromised, with unusual updates fueling ongoing controversies within the K-pop industry. Upon visiting the page, the group's profile picture briefly appears before switching to that of KISS OF LIFE, referencing a recent cultural appropriation controversy tied to member Julie's birthday. Additionally, the account description links to a resurfaced N-word controversy involving three BLACKPINK members' pre-debut videos.

The hack extends beyond just BLACKPINK's account, affecting solo accounts and other YG groups like TREASURE and BABYMONSTER, raising suspicions of a broader issue within the agency. Fans have expressed concern over YG Entertainment's lack of action, with some questioning the agency's ability to protect its artists amidst these ongoing incidents.

YouTuber reveals Kim Sae Ron's 'fake' aunt's address, threatens to pass it to Kim Soo Hyun

The ongoing feud between YouTubers Eun Hyun Jang and Kim Se Ui took a disturbing turn on April 19 when Jang made inflammatory remarks during a livestream. He claimed to have obtained the address of Kim Sae Ron's 'fake aunt', even revealing her location in Incheon, and ominously suggested he might pass it on to Kim Soo Hyun. Jang's comments ignited public outrage, with many viewing his actions as reckless and dangerous. This controversy adds to a larger legal battle involving Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Ron's family, and Garosero Institute.

Previously, Kim Soo Hyun's side revealed that they have filed a criminal investigation and are attempting to track down the alleged aunt, amidst defamation claims linked to his past relationship with Kim Sae Ron.

